Washington Nationals Secure Local TV Deal with MLB - What It Means for Fans! (2026)

Imagine finally breaking free after years of struggle – that's exactly what the Washington Nationals have done! They're taking control of their own local TV broadcasts after a long and complex battle. But here's where it gets controversial... could this move actually reshape how baseball teams handle their media rights in the future?

As of Wednesday, January 14, 2026, the Washington Nationals announced they've finalized a deal with Major League Baseball (MLB) to produce and distribute their local television telecasts. This marks the end of a long, drawn-out saga with the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN), a channel in which the Baltimore Orioles held a controlling interest. For years, fans have been caught in the middle of this dispute, unsure of how they'd be able to watch their team.

So, what does this mean for you, the fan? The new platform, dubbed Nationals.TV, will make the team's games accessible locally through traditional cable and satellite providers, as well as via MLB's streaming platform. Think of it as a one-stop shop for all your Nationals game viewing needs! This is a huge win for Nationals fans who have felt limited by MASN's reach and availability in the past.

And this is the part most people miss... the backstory! This move has been brewing for almost a year after MLB announced that the Nationals would be released from their agreement with MASN following the 2025 season. The legal fight between the Nationals and Orioles over television rights actually dates all the way back to 2012! Can you believe it? Over a decade of legal battles!

To understand the root of the conflict, you have to rewind to 2005. That's the year the Montreal Expos relocated to Washington and became the Nationals. This move put them squarely in what had been the Baltimore Orioles' exclusive broadcast territory since 1972. As part of the deal, the Orioles were granted a supermajority partnership interest in MASN, initially holding a whopping 90%. The Nationals, on the other hand, made a $75 million payment to MASN for an initial 10% stake. This arrangement, while seemingly straightforward at the time, ultimately led to years of disagreements over the fair market value of the Nationals' broadcast rights.

The Nationals now join a growing list of teams partnering with MLB for local game telecasts. They are the seventh club to do so, following in the footsteps of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies, Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres, and Seattle Mariners. This trend raises a critical question: Is this the beginning of a larger shift away from regional sports networks (RSNs) and towards direct-to-consumer streaming models controlled by MLB? Some argue that this gives teams more control over their revenue and distribution, while others worry about the potential impact on smaller, independent media outlets.

Ultimately, the Nationals' move represents a significant turning point in their franchise history, giving them greater autonomy over their broadcasting future.