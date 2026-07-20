Was the Offensive Pass Interference Call in Panthers-Bucs Game Wrong? Walt Anderson Weighs In (2026)

In a surprising turn of events, NFL officiating spokesperson Walt Anderson concedes that a pivotal call in the Panthers-Buccaneers game might have been wrong. But was it really a blunder, or is there more to the story? Let's dive into this intriguing controversy.

Anderson's weekly segment on NBC Sports scrutinizes the previous week's contentious decisions. This time, he zeroed in on an offensive pass interference (OPI) penalty that erased a significant 42-yard gain for the Panthers. The spotlight fell on receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who was penalized not for his actions during the flight of the ball, but for his struggle to break free from a defender within the legal five-yard zone.

At first glance, Anderson's explanation seemed routine: McMillan allegedly strayed from a legal attempt to disengage the defender's arms to pushing the defender's body or head. However, the official rulebook lacks clarity on such nuances.

Steve Mariucci's astute question, "What's the correct call on this play?" prompted Anderson to admit the call's complexity. He suggested that McMillan might have been penalized for pushing the defender's head, although the rulebook doesn't explicitly prohibit this.

The rulebook states that an offensive player can't "block" more than a yard beyond the line of scrimmage before the pass is thrown. But what about the receiver's rights within the five-yard chuck zone? The rules are silent on this, leaving a gray area that could spark debates.

Anderson hinted at a separate ruling or documentation that might clarify the receiver's actions in such situations. But the rulebook itself doesn't address this, creating a potential loophole. Shouldn't the rules explicitly state what a receiver can and can't do to escape a defender's jam?

Despite Anderson's reference to an external rule, he conceded that an error could have occurred. This admission is significant, especially considering the Panthers' fans frustration with another controversial call in the same game, where a backward pass was mishandled by the officials, costing the team valuable field position.

The Panthers were denied the opportunity to re-attempt a play that could have significantly impacted the game's outcome. This, coupled with the OPI call, has left fans feeling aggrieved. If the Panthers miss out on the NFC South title due to these calls, emotions will undoubtedly run high.

But here's where it gets controversial: Should the NFL consider revising the rulebook to provide more clarity on receiver-defender interactions? Or is the current ambiguity necessary to allow for flexibility in officiating?

What do you think? Was the OPI call a mistake, or is the rulebook in need of an update? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's keep the discussion going!