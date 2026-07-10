Was Mohamed Salah's Penalty Against Brighton Deserved? Ex-Referee's Take (2026)

Was Mohamed Salah's Penalty Legitimate? A Former Referee Sparks Debate

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Liverpool fans were celebrating another Mohamed Salah goal in their recent FA Cup clash against Brighton, but a controversial claim from a former referee has cast a shadow over the Egyptian's penalty. Should Salah have even been given the chance to score?

James Findlater, Content Editor

11:17, 15 Feb 2026

Keith Hackett, ex-chief of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), has ignited a debate by arguing that Liverpool's penalty against Brighton was unjustified. He believes Salah, rather than being awarded a penalty, should have been penalized for a foul on Brighton's Ferdi Kadioglu moments before.

Salah's penalty sealed Liverpool's 3-0 victory in the FA Cup fourth round, adding to earlier goals from Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai. The Egyptian won the penalty himself, drawing a foul from Pascal Gross inside the box after shrugging off Kadioglu's challenge. However, Hackett takes issue with this initial contact.

And this is the part most people miss... Hackett, a former Premier League referee, acknowledges that Gross fouled Salah inside the box. However, he insists that Stuart Atwell, the match referee, should have first awarded Brighton a free-kick for Salah's alleged push on Kadioglu outside the penalty area.

"There was a clear push by Salah on the edge of the penalty area," Hackett told Football Insider. "That was a foul, and it should have been penalized. That incident was overlooked, and then he was fouled inside the box, leading to the penalty. We should be focusing on the initial foul outside the area. It was a blatant offense, and Salah should have been penalized."

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler echoed Hackett's frustration, expressing his displeasure with the penalty decision. "It was a poor call," Hurzeler told BBC Sport. "It's simply not good enough. Communicating with the officials is challenging. We started the game strongly, controlling possession, but the game shifted after their goal. It came out of nowhere. We had two excellent chances in the first half but failed to convert. Liverpool were more clinical."

But here's where it gets controversial... While Hackett's argument has merit, the severity of Salah's contact with Kadioglu is debatable. Was it a deliberate push or simply a player using his strength? Kadioglu's lack of resistance might have influenced Atwell's decision, deeming it a fair challenge.

At Liverpool.com, we might be slightly biased, but we're not convinced it was as clear-cut as Hackett suggests. Regardless, the penalty shouldn't overshadow Liverpool's deserved victory. Even without the penalty, it's hard to imagine Brighton overturning the result.

What do you think? Was Salah's penalty justified, or did Hackett have a point? Let us know in the comments below!

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