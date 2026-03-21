Warriors in Limbo: Player-by-Player Evaluations Without Curry (2026)

The Warriors' recent struggles in the absence of Stephen Curry have revealed a lot about the team's depth and the potential of its younger players. While the record may not reflect it, these challenging times have provided an opportunity for evaluation and growth.

In my opinion, the most intriguing aspect of this limbo period is the emergence of certain players who have stepped up and proven their worth. Gui Santos, for instance, has elevated his game, transitioning from an energy player to a reliable scorer. His increased aggression on offense is a welcome development, and his three-year extension is a smart move by the Warriors.

De'Anthony Melton, another standout, has shown dynamic play that might push him out of the Warriors' price range. His impact on the team's performance, especially when healthy, is undeniable. However, his inability to play back-to-backs could impact his market value.

Moses Moody, despite his recent injury, has also left his mark. His versatility and shooting ability are valuable assets, and his absence has been felt.

The long-term view for these players is intriguing. Santos, at just 23, is a main-rotation player for the future. Melton's play could attract interest from other teams, but the Warriors may need to get creative with their salary cap situation. Moody's contract fits well for the present and near future, providing stability.

Al Horford, despite his age, has been a quality option, especially in closing games. His experience and skill set make him a valuable asset. LJ Cryer, a two-way player, has shown promise and could provide the scoring the Warriors have been seeking.

Draymond Green, an adjusted role suits him well, and he remains a crucial piece for the biggest games. His ability to match up against top players is a testament to his value.

Brandin Podziemski has taken on more offensive responsibility, but his free-throw percentage is a concern. His role as a starter on a good team is questionable, but he has a bright NBA career ahead.

Kristaps Porzingis, acquired in a trade, is a risky but potentially rewarding move. His health and consistency will determine his long-term future with the Warriors.

Gary Payton II has surprised many with his solid play without Curry. His value as a veteran presence is evident, but his overall impact on the team's performance needs to be considered.

Pat Spencer, a third-string point guard, has shown versatility, but his limited role is a reminder of the challenges the Warriors face.

Quentin Post, a young center, has shown potential but needs to work on his ball-handling. His shooting slump is a concern, and his long-term future with the Warriors is uncertain.

Will Richard, a second-round pick, has exceeded expectations early on but needs to develop his offensive game. His long-term prospects are promising, given his athleticism and defensive prowess.

Seth Curry, unfortunately, hasn't provided enough data to evaluate his impact.

What makes this period particularly fascinating is the insight it provides into the Warriors' future. The team is navigating a delicate balance between the present and the future, and these evaluations will shape their decisions moving forward.

From my perspective, the Warriors are in a unique position to develop their younger players and build a solid foundation for the post-Curry era. It's an exciting time for the franchise, and these evaluations will be crucial in determining their success in the coming seasons.