Warriors DOMINATE Kings! Curry's Double-Double & Season-High Assists! (Jan 9, 2026) (2026)

The Golden State Warriors dominated the Sacramento Kings in a thrilling NBA showdown, leaving the Kings with their seventh consecutive loss. But here's the real story: Stephen Curry's stellar performance! With 27 points and 10 assists, Curry secured his second double-double of the season, showcasing his undeniable impact on the court.

And he wasn't alone in this victory. Jimmy Butler's all-around contribution of 15 points, six assists, and six rebounds further propelled the Warriors. Curry's hot hand saw him sink 18 points by halftime, ultimately finishing with an impressive 10-of-21 from the field, including six 3-pointers. This marks his 11th game out of the last 13 where he's scored 25 or more points, a testament to his consistent excellence.

But the Kings had their own star in DeMar DeRozan, who put up 24 points. However, the team struggled from beyond the arc, with Zach LaVine missing six of his seven 3-point attempts, contributing to Sacramento's 7-for-27 long-range shooting performance.

The game wasn't without its twists. Dennis Schroder's layup tied the game at 84 in the third quarter, but the Warriors quickly silenced the comeback attempt with a 13-0 run to close out the period. This pivotal moment showcased the Warriors' resilience and determination to maintain their lead.

Golden State's recent form is impressive, winning eight of their last 11 games, including three consecutive home wins. They've been on a tear, scoring 120 or more points in their last seven victories. This surge includes a key eight-game stretch at the Chase Center, where they've been nearly unstoppable.

Russell Westbrook, playing for the Kings, had a notable moment when he was called for a Flagrant 1 foul after a video review. The foul, resulting from locking elbows with Brandin Podziemski and bringing him to the floor, sparked debate among fans and analysts.

The Warriors' bench also deserves recognition, with De'Anthony Melton scoring 19 points and Podziemski adding 14. Gary Payton II's 12 points and eight rebounds were also pivotal. This depth of talent highlights the Warriors' ability to contribute from all angles.

The Kings' rookie, Maxime Raynaud, had a solid performance with eight points and seven rebounds, playing in front of a supportive crowd of friends. Despite the loss, his performance is a silver lining for Sacramento fans.

The first half ended with Golden State leading 63-59, shooting efficiently from the field. This set the tone for the Warriors' eventual victory.

Looking ahead, the Kings will aim to bounce back against the Houston Rockets, while the Warriors prepare for a showdown with the Atlanta Hawks.

And this is where it gets intriguing: Will the Kings find their rhythm and end their losing streak? Can the Warriors maintain their dominant form? The upcoming games will be a true test of both teams' abilities and resilience.

What's your take on the Warriors' recent success and the Kings' struggles? Do you think the Kings can turn their season around? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!