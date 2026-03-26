Warrington Wolves vs St Helens: Round One Squad Announcements & Key Player Updates (2026)

The stage is set for an exciting rugby league showdown as Warrington Wolves and St Helens gear up for their Round One clash, but the build-up is filled with surprises and controversial decisions!

The Halliwell Jones Stadium will witness a battle of the titans, but the road to this encounter has been far from straightforward for both teams. Warrington, also known as The Wire, welcomes back several players who have been on the sidelines, eager to prove their worth. However, the absence of one key player has fans talking: winger Matty Ashton, who is still recovering from an ACL injury, will not be part of the squad. This decision has sparked curiosity, as Ashton's return was highly anticipated after his season was abruptly ended last May.

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But here's where it gets interesting: five out of Warrington's six new signings are ready to make their Super League bows. Among them is Toafofoa Sipley, who has served a four-match ban carried over from his NRL days and is now eligible for his Wire debut. Yet, another twist! Second-rower James Bentley, who was expected to face his old club, is ruled out due to a back spasm. The injury woes continue with long-term absentees Adam Holroyd, Arron Lindop, and Oli Leyland still on the sidelines.

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Meanwhile, St Helens, under new head coach Paul Rowley, have their own set of challenges. The Saints will be without their newly appointed captain, Matty Lees, due to a knee injury. This is a significant blow, as Lees was set to lead the team in this crucial opener. Adding to the intrigue, Mark Percival and Curtis Sironen are also absent, but the squad boasts five new signings, including David Klemmer and Jackson Hastings.

And this is the part most fans are eager to see: the clash of the squads. Warrington's 21-man squad includes Cai Taylor-Wray, Josh Thewlis, and the highly anticipated Sipley. St Helens respond with a formidable lineup featuring Jack Welsby, Kyle Feldt, and the experienced Jonny Lomax.

As the teams finalize their preparations, one can't help but wonder: Will the absence of key players prove costly for either side? Are the new signings ready to step up and make an impact? The answers will unfold when the whistle blows at The Halliwell Jones Stadium. Get ready for a thrilling start to the season!

Warrington Wolves vs St Helens: Round One Squad Announcements & Key Player Updates (2026)

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