Get ready for a thrilling rugby twist! The rumor mill is buzzing with the potential return of Warren Gatland to English rugby, and it's a story that's sure to divide opinions.

Gatland, a New Zealander, is being tipped as a surprise candidate for the director of rugby role at Harlequins, an English Premiership side. This news comes as a shock to many, especially considering Harlequins' recent struggles, having lost eight out of their first ten league matches this season.

Sources close to the matter have downplayed the likelihood of Gatland's appointment, but they haven't completely ruled it out either. It seems Gatland, the former Wales boss, is keeping his options open at this stage.

Gatland has been working in an advisory capacity with Uruguay and was previously linked with the All Blacks coaching role, following Scott Robertson's departure. However, his most recent club rugby experience was with the Chiefs, which ended in 2022 when he took over as Wales' head coach for a second time.

His second stint with Wales was less successful than his first, where he achieved an impressive three Six Nations Grand Slams. In contrast, Wales won only six out of 26 matches during his second term, which ended over a year ago.

It's been over two decades since Gatland last coached in England, having left Wasps back then. But now, there's a suggestion that he might be making a comeback with Quins.

But here's where it gets controversial... Several other big names have been linked to the Harlequins role, including Vern Cotter, who eventually secured the Queensland Reds job for the 2027-2028 season. David Rennie was also in the running but is now the favorite for the All Blacks position. Other contenders include Scott Robertson and Michael Cheika.

The former Wallabies coach, Michael Cheika, is currently without a job after leaving Leicester Tigers at the end of last season. Another name in the mix is Mark Mapletoft, although he is believed to have distanced himself from the role.

Harlequins will face Leicester this weekend in the Premiership Rugby Cup, with kick-off at Welford Road scheduled for 4 pm.

