Warren Gatland back in English rugby? Harlequins linked to shock director of rugby talk (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling rugby twist! The rumor mill is buzzing with the potential return of Warren Gatland to English rugby, and it's a story that's sure to divide opinions.

Gatland, a New Zealander, is being tipped as a surprise candidate for the director of rugby role at Harlequins, an English Premiership side. This news comes as a shock to many, especially considering Harlequins' recent struggles, having lost eight out of their first ten league matches this season.

Sources close to the matter have downplayed the likelihood of Gatland's appointment, but they haven't completely ruled it out either. It seems Gatland, the former Wales boss, is keeping his options open at this stage.

See Also
Ireland U20 stun England at The Rec | Six Nations U20 Highlights & AnalysisWomen's Rugby Premiership: Saracens Climb to Top Spot | Sale Sharks vs Harlequins RecapWorld Club Challenge 2026: Hull KR vs Brisbane Broncos - Preview, History & How to WatchSwansea Council vs WRU: Legal Battle Over Cardiff Rugby Takeover

Gatland has been working in an advisory capacity with Uruguay and was previously linked with the All Blacks coaching role, following Scott Robertson's departure. However, his most recent club rugby experience was with the Chiefs, which ended in 2022 when he took over as Wales' head coach for a second time.

His second stint with Wales was less successful than his first, where he achieved an impressive three Six Nations Grand Slams. In contrast, Wales won only six out of 26 matches during his second term, which ended over a year ago.

See Also
Brian O’Driscoll Reveals the Two England Players He ‘Hated’ to Face | Rugby Legends

It's been over two decades since Gatland last coached in England, having left Wasps back then. But now, there's a suggestion that he might be making a comeback with Quins.

But here's where it gets controversial... Several other big names have been linked to the Harlequins role, including Vern Cotter, who eventually secured the Queensland Reds job for the 2027-2028 season. David Rennie was also in the running but is now the favorite for the All Blacks position. Other contenders include Scott Robertson and Michael Cheika.

The former Wallabies coach, Michael Cheika, is currently without a job after leaving Leicester Tigers at the end of last season. Another name in the mix is Mark Mapletoft, although he is believed to have distanced himself from the role.

Harlequins will face Leicester this weekend in the Premiership Rugby Cup, with kick-off at Welford Road scheduled for 4 pm.

And this is the part most people miss... Gatland's potential return to English rugby is a story that has it all - surprise, controversy, and a twist of fate. It's a narrative that will keep rugby fans on the edge of their seats, wondering if this legendary coach will make a comeback and turn around Harlequins' fortunes.

So, what do you think? Is Gatland the right man for the job? Or are there better candidates out there? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!

Warren Gatland back in English rugby? Harlequins linked to shock director of rugby talk (2026)

References

Top Articles
Ja Morant Injury Update: UCL Sprain, Out for 3 Weeks | NBA News
Craig Kimbrel Signs Minor League Deal with Mets: Can the Veteran Reliever Still Dominate?
Kris Letang Returns to Pittsburgh Penguins Practice: Is He Back for Sunday's Game?
Latest Posts
Sun-Like Star's Mysterious Dimming: Unveiling a Chaotic Planetary System
Shocking Footage: Fatal Shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis - Conflicting Accounts Emerge
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Carlyn Walter

Last Updated:

Views: 6448

Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Carlyn Walter

Birthday: 1996-01-03

Address: Suite 452 40815 Denyse Extensions, Sengermouth, OR 42374

Phone: +8501809515404

Job: Manufacturing Technician

Hobby: Table tennis, Archery, Vacation, Metal detecting, Yo-yoing, Crocheting, Creative writing

Introduction: My name is Carlyn Walter, I am a lively, glamorous, healthy, clean, powerful, calm, combative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.