Warren Buffett's Career Advice: Why Your First Salary Doesn't Matter as Much as Who You Work With (2026)

Imagine building a career so fulfilling that you wouldn't trade it for all the money in the world. That's the legacy Warren Buffett, the legendary investor, is leaving behind. After an incredible 60-year run steering Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett announced his departure as CEO at the end of 2025. But even as he steps down, his wisdom continues to resonate, offering invaluable guidance, especially to those just starting their professional journey.

Throughout his illustrious career, Buffett consistently shared his knowledge, offering insights on everything from the magic of compound interest to a profound exercise designed to help people live lives free of regret. But one particular piece of advice, delivered at Berkshire Hathaway's 2025 annual shareholder meeting, stands out for its relevance to young professionals: "Don't worry too much about starting salaries and be very careful who you work for because you will take on the habits of the people around you. There are certain jobs you shouldn't take."

It's tempting, isn't it? To chase that high starting salary, the one that promises financial security right out of the gate. But Buffett argues that focusing solely on the money early in your career can be a major misstep. Other factors, he suggests, hold far greater weight in the long run.

'Find people that are wonderful to work with'

While a competitive starting salary can certainly provide a solid financial foundation, Buffett emphasizes that your colleagues and managers can have an even more significant impact on your long-term career trajectory. "Who you associate with is enormously important," he stated. "Don't expect that you'll make every decision right on that, but you are going to have your life progress in the general direction of the people that you work with, that you admire, that become your friends."

He illustrates this point with his own experience, recalling how he sought out mentors who generously shared their wisdom as he navigated the complexities of the business world. Buffett encourages young people to actively seek out individuals whose careers they admire and strive to work alongside them. "I've had five bosses in life and I liked every one of them — they were all interesting. I still decided that I'd rather work for myself than anybody else," Buffett said. "But if you find people that are wonderful to work with, that's the place to go." He is not just talking about finding agreeable people. He is speaking of individuals who inspire you and challenge you to grow.

And this is the part most people miss: It's not just about finding a comfortable environment. It's about actively seeking out individuals who push you to become better.

Don't Do It For The Money

Beyond surrounding yourself with intelligent and engaging individuals, Buffett advises pursuing a career that you'd be passionate about even if money weren't a factor. "I've had that for a very long time," he added. This is easier said than done, of course. Many people have financial obligations that necessitate chasing higher paychecks. But Buffett's point is that passion and intrinsic motivation are powerful drivers of success and fulfillment.

At 95, Buffett has not only amassed considerable wealth but has also consistently expressed genuine enjoyment in his work and the people he collaborates with. "I get to do what I like to do with people that I love," Buffett shared in a 2008 interview. This highlights a crucial element: finding a career that aligns with your passions and values can lead to a more fulfilling and rewarding life, regardless of the financial outcome.

He urges young individuals to seek out a career that holds similar significance. "It's interesting to me that in the investment business, so many people get out of it after they've made a pile of money," he observed at Berkshire's shareholder meeting in 2025. "You really want something that you'll stick around for whether you need the money or not."

But here's where it gets controversial... Some might argue that Buffett's advice is easier said than done, particularly in today's competitive job market where financial pressures are immense. Is it realistic to prioritize passion over financial security, especially when starting out? What are your thoughts? Share your perspectives in the comments below!