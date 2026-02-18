Warner Bros. Discovery vs. Paramount: The Battle for Media Dominance | Netflix Merger Update (2026)

Bold claim: the battle for media dominance is back on, as Warner Bros. Discovery mounts a fresh bid to outmaneuver Netflix by reopening talks with Paramount Skydance. And this is where the plot thickens… Paramount’s price, strategy, and regulatory hurdles are all in the spotlight, with new twists that could reshape how streaming giants stack up against traditional studios.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Tuesday that it is resuming negotiations with Paramount Skydance, giving Paramount a one-week window to raise its own offer high enough to compete with Netflix’s entrenched position. The company said it rejected Paramount’s latest $30-per-share proposal but would entertain a best-and-final offer if it arrives by February 23. A senior Paramount representative reportedly indicated a willingness to meet an even higher price, potentially at $31 per share, to lure Warner Bros. Discovery back to the negotiating table.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery continues to push for its own shareholders to approve the $82.7 billion merger with Netflix, a deal announced in December that would sell the streaming platform, the studio slate, and the HBO cable channel to Netflix. Paramount aims to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery in full, intensifying the bidding war across the entertainment landscape.

David Zaslav, chief executive of Warner Bros. Discovery, stated that the company has consistently guided Paramount Skydance on the shortcomings of its offers and how to address them, but Paramount has not yet removed those unfavorable terms from its merger agreement. Warner Bros. Discovery has repeatedly rejected prior Paramount bids due to perceived insufficient value.

In a separate response, Netflix criticized Paramount’s maneuvering, describing it as “antics.” Netflix claimed to have maintained a constructive, responsive stance throughout the competitive review, contrasting Paramount Skydance’s approach. Netflix asserted that its own transaction offers superior value and certainty, while acknowledging the ongoing distraction for Warner Bros. Discovery stockholders and the broader entertainment industry caused by Paramount’s actions. Netflix also highlighted the regulatory challenges facing any takeover and warned that Paramount’s assertions of a smooth regulatory path are misleading.

Paramount Skydance did not immediately comment.

The political backdrop adds another layer: former President Donald Trump initially signaled involvement in approving a deal with Warner Bros. but later said he would abstain, citing concerns on the concentration of power. He also suggested one party might be too large to approve, acknowledging the high-stakes controversy surrounding mega-mergers.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s catalog remains anchored by a storied movie library and brands such as CNN and HBO, underscoring the enduring value of traditional media assets even as streaming disruptors continue to reshape the industry. The unfolding bidding war arrives at a critical moment for entertainment, as streaming challengers like Netflix, Apple, and Amazon press to redefine the balance of power between legacy studios and digital platforms.

