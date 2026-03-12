Warner Bros. Discovery: Netflix Deal vs. Paramount Takeover | Latest Updates (2026)

The future of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a hot topic, and the mood has shifted dramatically. Initially, the idea of being acquired by David Ellison's Paramount Skydance seemed daunting, but now, many WBD employees are leaning towards a Netflix takeover.

The debate has been intense, but it appears that Netflix's vision for the future of WBD has won over a significant portion of the workforce. Despite initial skepticism about Netflix's commitment to theatrical distribution, co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters have assured WBD staffers of their plans to maintain a 45-day exhibition window for films.

However, not everyone is convinced. There are still pockets of skepticism, especially among those who fear that Netflix's ownership could disrupt the film studio's traditional business model.

But here's where it gets controversial...

Paramount Skydance's aggressive cost-cutting measures and layoffs since their deal closed in August have raised red flags for WBD employees. They worry that a merger with Paramount would result in significant job cuts, as Paramount has forecasted $6 billion in cost synergies.

Under Netflix's proposed plan, the film studio, lot, and TV studio would all survive and retain the Warner Bros. brand. Many film industry professionals at Warner Bros. have come to believe that Netflix intends to keep the business mostly intact, alleviating initial concerns about the future of theatrical exhibition.

And this is the part most people miss...

The bidding war between Netflix and Paramount has been intense, and it's not just about money. It's about the future of media and entertainment. WBD employees are caught in the crossfire, and the integration of two massive companies has left them weary.

A key moment in shifting opinions at WBD came when Sarandos and Peters visited the Warner Bros. studio lot and addressed employees directly. Their intentions and vision seemed to reassure many, putting them at ease about the potential Netflix acquisition.

Even HBO, initially hesitant about Netflix's involvement, seems to have found peace with the idea. HBO execs realized they could follow a similar model to FX, becoming a prestigious, standalone brand within the new company.

But wait, there's more...

Paramount Skydance's cozy relationship with the Trump administration and recent moves to shift CBS News to the right have raised concerns among WBD staffers. The recent intervention by CBS lawyers to prevent an interview with Democratic senate candidate James Talarico from airing on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" has further disturbed those on the TV side of WBD.

A source from CNN, part of the WBD network, believes that being spun off into Discovery Global, headed by Gunnar Wiedenfels, is the best outcome. They worry about the potential impact of Paramount's recent actions on CBS News and the likelihood of a similar shift at CNN.

The evidence of Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets, which essentially erased an entire Hollywood studio, is fresh in the minds of Warner Bros. employees. Many have spent decades on the Burbank lot and are concerned about the potential upheaval of the legendary Warner Bros. properties if Paramount is the winning bidder.

Ellison has promised that a combined Paramount-Warner Bros. would produce at least 30 films for theatrical release annually, but the question remains: will the iconic Warner Bros. culture survive?

So, what's next?

As of now, WBD is still in play, and the future is uncertain. The company has opened talks with Paramount Skydance, with Netflix's approval, to see if Ellison will increase his bid. WBD's board is still recommending the Netflix deal, but the negotiating window with Paramount ends soon.

The leaders of the Warner Bros. film studio, Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca, are in a strong position with recent box office successes. Their value to both Netflix and Paramount is undeniable, but the question of authority-sharing remains.

The advice from Warner Bros. execs to Netflix is clear: keep the current Warner Bros. structure intact as much as possible. Maintaining functionality will ensure a smoother transition.

Until a deal is finalized, it's business as usual for WBD divisions. Employees are eager for a resolution, wanting this chapter to come to an end.