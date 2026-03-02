Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix Deal: Paramount's Bid and the Road Ahead (2026)

The entertainment industry is abuzz with a dramatic twist in the ongoing sale saga! Warner Bros. Discovery has scheduled a crucial vote on its blockbuster deal with Netflix for March 20. But here's the intriguing part: they're not quite done with Paramount yet.

A Battle of the Media Giants:

Warner Bros. Discovery is seeking a "best and final" offer from David Ellison's Paramount Skydance, despite already having a deal on the table with Netflix. The company has been granted a seven-day waiver to negotiate with Paramount, aiming to resolve outstanding issues and secure a more attractive proposal. Interestingly, Paramount had indicated a willingness to pay $31 per share for WBD, suggesting there's room for negotiation.

The Proxy Fight Looms:

The plot thickens as the March 20 deadline approaches. Paramount has the option to either reengage with WBD or initiate a proxy fight, attempting to sway shareholders to reject the Netflix deal. This could lead to a springtime showdown, with both sides vying for control.

Netflix's Right to Match:

It's worth noting that Netflix holds a powerful card in this game. As per the merger agreement with WBD, Netflix has the right to match any offer from Paramount, ensuring they stay in the game.

Maximizing Shareholder Value:

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav emphasizes that their primary goal is to maximize value for shareholders. They claim to have provided Paramount with clear guidance on improving their offers and are now awaiting a binding proposal that surpasses Netflix's.

Paramount's Hostile Takeover Bid:

Over the weekend, reports emerged that WBD board members were considering re-engaging with Paramount, which has been aggressively pursuing a hostile takeover. Paramount's bid aims to disrupt the previously agreed-upon $82.7 billion Netflix deal, which was first announced in December and later amended in January.

Sweetening the Pot:

On February 10, Paramount sweetened its offer, promising to cover the $2.8 billion fee owed to Netflix if WBD backs out and offering a $1.5 billion cost-cutting refinancing. They also included a "ticking fee" of $650 million per quarter if the deal isn't sealed by 2026. David Ellison expressed confidence in their enhanced offer, claiming it provides value certainty and a clear regulatory path.

Warner Bros. Remains Cautious:

In response, Warner Bros. stated they would review the amended offer but maintained their recommendation for the Netflix deal. However, some smaller shareholders have been advocating for engagement with Paramount.

The Board's Recommendation:

On Tuesday, the WBD board unanimously recommended the Netflix deal, indicating Netflix's strong position. Yet, the door remains ajar for Paramount, leaving room for a potential upset.

Unresolved Issues:

In a letter to Paramount's board, WBD outlined key concerns, including debt refinancing and Paramount's commitment to matching Netflix's terms on material adverse effects and interim operating covenants. WBD seeks absolute clarity on Paramount's equity funding and syndication.

Antitrust Concerns:

Paramount believes the Netflix deal faces significant antitrust challenges in the U.S. and Europe, positioning itself as a more viable alternative.

A Former Trump Lawyer Joins the Fray:

Adding to the drama, Paramount recently hired Rene Augustine, a former lawyer for President Donald Trump, as senior vp of global public policy. Augustine brings a wealth of experience from her time at the Department of Justice and the White House.

Conflicting Interests:

Samuel A. Di Piazza, Jr., chair of the Warner Bros. Discovery board, reaffirms their belief in the Netflix merger, citing value creation, regulatory approval prospects, and shareholder protections. Meanwhile, Netflix expresses confidence in timely regulatory approval, accusing Paramount of misrepresenting the regulatory review process.

Market Sentiment:

Analysts suggest that the prolonged bidding war has weighed on Netflix's stock, with investors awaiting the deal's conclusion. The market's anticipation highlights the significance of this corporate battle.

And this is where it gets controversial: Is Paramount's aggressive pursuit justified, or is it a risky move that could backfire? Will Netflix's right to match ultimately decide the outcome? Share your thoughts below, and let's discuss the future of these media powerhouses!