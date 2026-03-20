Warm Weather Alert: How to Protect Yourself from Amoebic Meningitis in WA (2026)

As temperatures rise, Western Australians are facing a heightened risk of amoebic meningitis, prompting health officials to issue urgent warnings about the dangers associated with untreated or inadequately treated water. This rare yet potentially deadly infection is linked to warm freshwater environments and is caused by the Naegleria fowleri amoeba.

Tanya Gillett, Executive Director of Environmental Health at WA Health, emphasized the severe consequences of this organism, noting that it can lead to inflammation and even destruction of brain tissue if it enters the body through the nose while swimming in warm freshwater. "These amoebas can naturally exist in various bodies of water such as lakes, rivers, and farm dams; however, they can also be present in garden hoses, spas, and improperly maintained swimming pools during hot weather conditions," she explained.

The risk becomes particularly pronounced when water temperatures exceed 28°C (82°F). Gillett advised, "Any warm freshwater source should be treated with caution, especially if there’s a possibility of water entering the nostrils."

Individuals residing in rural or regional areas who depend on tank, bore, or dam water are at a greater risk. This includes those using swimming pools or spas that lack proper chlorination. Children and adolescents are especially vulnerable as their recreational activities often involve water play that increases the likelihood of water entering their noses. Gillett added, "Shallow paddling pools can also be dangerous if left exposed to sunlight for long periods."

Fortunately, WA Health assures that the amoeba does not survive in clean, well-maintained, and adequately chlorinated water systems. While there have been no recorded cases of amoebic meningitis in Western Australia since the 1980s, health officials stress the importance of staying alert during warmer months to mitigate the risk of infection.

To promote safety, WA Health recommends several precautionary measures: before engaging in water activities, run sprinklers and hoses until the water cools down; avoid forcing water up the nose; and minimize the risk of water entering the nasal passages by opting to walk into the water instead of diving or jumping.

Moreover, swimming in the ocean or well-chlorinated pools is encouraged over freshwater sources. Regular disinfection of pools and spas with chlorine and monitoring chlorine levels are critical for maintaining safety. After using wading pools, it’s advisable to clean them thoroughly and let them dry in the sun. Additionally, flushing out pipes prior to bathing and using sterile or distilled water instead of tap water for nasal rinsing can further protect against potential infections.

Finally, individuals are strongly advised to steer clear of swimming in dirty waters such as dams, rivers, and lakes, to avoid disturbing sediments, and to refrain from submerging their heads in freshwater sources.

But here's where it gets controversial: some might argue that the risk is overstated, while others may contend that more stringent regulations on water quality should be enforced. What are your thoughts? Do you believe the current measures are sufficient, or do we need to take more drastic actions? Join the discussion below!