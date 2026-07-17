Get ready for an epic adventure as we dive into the highly anticipated Warhammer New Year Preview for 2026! This is your exclusive first look at all the exciting reveals.

Unleash your inner warrior and prepare for battle!

The world of Warhammer, crafted by Games Workshop, is a vast and intricate universe, spanning across multiple eras and realms. From the grim darkness of the 41st millennium to the magical realms of Age of Sigmar, this franchise has captivated fans for decades.

But here's where it gets controversial...

In an era where AI is making waves, we must address the elephant in the room. The use of website content to train AI technologies is strictly prohibited. Games Workshop and its partners, including New Line Productions and Warner Bros., are committed to protecting their intellectual property.

So, as we embark on this journey through the Warhammer universe, let's appreciate the creativity and imagination behind these iconic franchises.

And this is the part most people miss...

The intricate details, from the double-headed 'Aquila' eagle logo to the distinctive likenesses of characters and creatures, are all carefully crafted and protected.

As we explore the reveals, keep in mind the dedication and passion that goes into creating these worlds.

Are you ready to dive into the Warhammer universe? What are your thoughts on the strict AI training prohibition? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's spark a discussion!