War’s Hidden Toll: Surge in Anxiety Cases as Sirens Trigger Panic Attacks (2026)

The impact of war extends far beyond the physical realm, as evidenced by the surge in anxiety cases among civilians in Israel. This article delves into the psychological aftermath, exploring the stories of those affected and the strategies employed to cope with the constant threat of sirens and rocket attacks.

The Human Cost of Conflict

Ayala Ben Harosh's account paints a stark picture of the mental toll war takes. Her life has been transformed by anxiety attacks triggered by sirens, a reminder of the ongoing conflict. The statistics are equally concerning, with over 38,000 people seeking mental health support since the start of Operation Roaring Lion. This figure, however, is likely just the tip of the iceberg, as many more may be suffering in silence.

Understanding Anxiety Casualties

Dr. Gilad Bodenheimer, head of the Health Ministry's Mental Health Division, clarifies that "anxiety casualties" encompass a wide range of psychological responses to trauma, not just panic attacks. The shift towards seeking support through hotlines and resilience centers is seen as a positive development, reducing the strain on emergency rooms. However, the need for specialized care remains, particularly in mass-casualty events where hospitals activate stress treatment sites.

Treating Anxiety in Emergency Settings

Dr. Oren Tene, director of the psychiatric division at Ichilov Hospital, highlights the diverse nature of "anxiety casualties." Treatment varies depending on the individual's experience, whether it's acute anxiety from a traumatic event or severe panic attacks due to prolonged security conditions. The key, according to Tene, is to validate the patient's experience and provide reassurance without minimizing their fears.

The Experience of Panic Attacks

A panic attack is an intense wave of distress, often accompanied by catastrophic thoughts and physical symptoms. Tene explains that these symptoms, from chest pressure to depersonalization, are the body's response to a heightened "fight or flight" state. While a single anxiety attack is not considered an anxiety disorder, prolonged exposure to trauma increases the risk of conditions like PTSD, depression, and anxiety.

Living with Complex PTSD

Cecile Prinz, a social worker and therapist with the Enosh association, shares her own experience of living with complex PTSD. She describes the intense fear and avoidance triggered by sirens, impacting her ability to maintain a routine. Prinz emphasizes the importance of community support, noting that even a simple gesture like a hug can make a difference.

Coping Strategies and Support

Experts emphasize the crucial role of human connection during anxiety attacks. The presence of another person, whether a loved one or a stranger, can provide a sense of stability and help the individual regain a sense of control. The Health Ministry recommends the Ma'aseh model, a psychological first aid approach, to assist those experiencing acute trauma. This model focuses on commitment, safety, effective action, and structuring the sequence of events to help the person feel grounded and capable.

Preparing for the Long-Term Impact

The health system is gearing up for a wave of mental health cases in the aftermath of the fighting. Dr. Bodenheimer highlights the need for a comprehensive and expanding plan to address the psychological needs of the population. Dr. Tene adds that psychological responses to dramatic events may not always be immediate, and conditions like depression or OCD can worsen during or after war. It is crucial to provide ongoing support and encourage those in crisis to seek professional help.

Conclusion

The stories shared in this article highlight the invisible wounds of war and the resilience of those affected. While the physical destruction of conflict is often more visible, the psychological impact can be just as devastating. By understanding and addressing the mental health needs of civilians, we can work towards healing and rebuilding in the aftermath of war.