Walt Disney World Updates: New Structures, Concrete Pouring, and Ride Refurbishments (2026)

Disney World's Frontierland is undergoing a major transformation, and the latest updates are sure to excite fans! But with change comes controversy, especially when it involves beloved attractions.

Temporary Structures and Concrete Changes:
The recent construction in Frontierland includes additional temporary wooden structures and concrete pouring. This is part of the extensive refurbishment of Big Thunder Mountain and the exciting new addition of Piston Peak National Park. But here's where it gets intriguing: the wooden beam structures suggest potential modifications to the attraction queue, sparking curiosity about the guest experience.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad's Evolution:
The iconic attraction is receiving a significant update. Construction workers are hard at work on the rockwork at the front, while scaffolding on the queue building hints at further enhancements. The concrete pouring to the right of Big Thunder indicates a new walkway or divider, separating the old mining town from the upcoming Piston Peak.

Haunted Mansion's Future:
The Haunted Mansion area remains visually unchanged, but land markers reveal a different story. The concept art for Piston Peak indicates a future walkway to Villains Land, leaving fans wondering about the park's expansion plans. A dark green scrim has been erected at the retirement home for ghosts, with scaffolding stretching beyond the queue. For a sneak peek, check out our reporter's view from within the queue.

Construction at Mike Fink Keel Boats Dock:
A flurry of activity was spotted near the dock, with a new permit filed for work in the area. Could this be a sign of an upcoming attraction or an expansion of existing facilities? The aerial view provides a unique perspective on the ongoing developments.

Big Thunder Mountain's Refreshed Experience:
The roller coaster is getting a makeover! New ride vehicles, updated Audio-Animatronics, golden props, and a revamped Rainbow Caverns opening scene are all part of the refurbishment. Disney has announced a spring reopening, and the final track piece has been installed, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the grand reveal.

For a glimpse of the past, check out our ride POV video from before the closure. And stay tuned to WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for all the latest Disney Parks updates and controversies! What do you think about these changes? Are you excited for the new experiences, or do you prefer the original attractions? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

