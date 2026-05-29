Get ready for an exciting rugby showdown as Wales announces a double-header fixture with the Barbarians, taking place away from Cardiff at the Allianz Stadium this June! This highly anticipated match will feature both Wales' men's and women's teams, offering a unique opportunity to witness the best of Welsh rugby against a legendary invitational club. But here's where it gets controversial... While the men's teams have a long-standing history, dating back to their first encounter in 1915, the women's teams are relatively new to this tradition. This double-header will be a significant moment for both, as they prepare for the upcoming Nations Championship, which replaces the traditional summer tour. And this is the part most people miss... The Barbarians, known for their flair, passion, and global spirit, will showcase the very essence of rugby. With a rich history and a squad of world-class players, they are a force to be reckoned with. But will Wales' teams be able to hold their own against the Baa-Baas? John Spencer, president of Barbarian FC, expressed his excitement, stating that the double-header will only amplify the excitement among supporters. He emphasized the landmark nature of the event, where both men's and women's teams will take center stage, facing off against a true rugby nation twice in one day. And now, for the controversial part... While the men's teams have a long-standing tradition, the women's teams are relatively new to this format. This raises questions about the equality and representation of women in rugby. Will this double-header be a step towards recognizing and celebrating women's rugby? It's a thought-provoking question that invites discussion. So, mark your calendars for this thrilling rugby encounter! Tickets go on general sale from 11 am on Thursday, January 29, via Ticketmaster.co.uk and England Rugby, with prices starting from just £40 for adults and £20 for under-16s. Don't miss out on the opportunity to witness history in the making!