Wales U20s vs France U20s: A Thrilling Six Nations Showdown (2026)

The stage is set for an exhilarating rugby encounter as Wales U20s host France U20s in Cardiff, seeking redemption after a heart-wrenching loss to England. But can they maintain their momentum against the formidable French?

Wales, heartbroken in round one: Richard Whiffin's squad, devastated by a narrow defeat to England, are determined to prove their mettle. Leading 16-0 at half-time, they ultimately succumbed 19-16, leaving them eager to showcase their resilience.

France, a force to be reckoned with: The visitors, fresh from a commanding 50-21 victory over Ireland, pose a significant threat. With a dynamic offense and a strong start, they aim to capitalize on any Welsh vulnerabilities.

Key players to watch: For Wales, Rhys Cummings and Evan Morris, stepping in for injured teammates, will be pivotal. France boasts a talented lineup, including the Keletaona brothers, Luka and Tana, who have already made their mark with impressive tries.

Controversial coaching decisions: Whiffin's choice to make only one injury-enforced change to the starting XV has sparked debate. Is this a sign of unwavering faith in his players, or a missed opportunity to adapt to the French style?

The match unfolds: Wales starts strong, with tries from Davies and Howe, but France battles back, narrowing the gap to 17-15 at half-time. The second half promises to be a nail-biter as Wales strives to avoid a repeat of their previous defeat.

And the action continues...

20:55 - HALF-TIME: Wales 17-15 France. A thrilling first half concludes with Wales ahead, but France remains within striking distance.

See Also
Scotland vs Italy 6 Nations 2026: Tom Jordan at Full-BackIan Hardman: From Super League Star to Keighley Cougars Head CoachEngland Rugby Star Injured: Steve Borthwick Confirms Specialist Visit & Extended AbsenceURC LIVE: Ospreys vs Dragons & Ulster v Cardiff in the URC

20:52 - Penalty to France. Keletaona's conversion reduces Wales' lead to a mere two points.

20:51 - Wales presses forward, but a French interception and subsequent kick lead to a penalty against Wales for offside.

20:49 - Wales is awarded a penalty, and Leggatt-Jones swiftly takes it, finding Bowen. However, the referee intervenes, and the kick is retaken, extending Wales' lead.

20:41 - Lloyd Lucas replaces Osian Darwin-Lewis for Wales.

20:40 - TRY FOR FRANCE! Luka Keletaona showcases his speed, scoring a try set up by Antoine Latrasse's exceptional offload. Keletaona, however, fails to convert.

20:32 - Wales extends their lead with a penalty kick by Leggatt-Jones.

20:30 - TRY FOR FRANCE! Tana Keletaona powers over from close range, showcasing his strength. Luka Keletaona's conversion adds to the score.

See Also
Six Nations 2026: France's Squad Analysis - Dupont, Jalibert, Gourgues & More

20:27 - France's attack is halted as the ball hits the referee, leading to a Welsh scrum.

20:23 - TRY FOR WALES! Tom Howe scores his first U20s try, with Leggatt-Jones converting. Wales takes an early lead, leaving France rattled.

20:20 - A late tackle on Leggatt-Jones sparks scuffles, resulting in a penalty for Wales, who opt for a corner kick.

20:18 - Tempers flare as scuffles break out across the field, reflecting the high-intensity gameplay.

20:14 - Osian Williams is penalized for a neck roll, giving France a strategic advantage.

20:09 - TRY FOR WALES! Sion Davies crosses for an early try, assisted by Cummings' impressive footwork. Leggatt-Jones' conversion extends the lead.

20:07 - The game begins with a fast-paced exchange, setting the tone for an exciting contest.

20:03 - Kick-off! The highly anticipated match is underway.

19:57 - The teams emerge onto the field, ready for battle.

19:44 - Whiffin expresses confidence in his team's ability to compete with the tournament's top contenders, emphasizing their potential despite the recent loss.

19:13 - Stay updated with the latest sports news by making us your Preferred Source on Google Search.

19:03 - The starting lineups are announced, with Wales and France fielding strong squads.

18:55 - Welcome to our live coverage of this exciting U20s Six Nations clash. Will Wales bounce back from their opening defeat, or will France assert their dominance? Tune in to find out!

Wales U20s vs France U20s: A Thrilling Six Nations Showdown (2026)

References

Top Articles
Laura Fernández Wins Costa Rica's Presidential Election: What's Next for the Nation?
Conserve Water: Extreme Cold Causing Water Treatment Issues in Johnston County
AGs Demand House Probe into Judicial Bias: Fox News Digital Report Exposes Climate Change Agenda
Latest Posts
Australian Judge Forced to Hang Man He Thinks is Innocent
Chumbawamba Demands Spain’s Far-Right Vox Stop Using 'Tubthumping' for Anti-Migration Agenda
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Arline Emard IV

Last Updated:

Views: 6160

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (72 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Arline Emard IV

Birthday: 1996-07-10

Address: 8912 Hintz Shore, West Louie, AZ 69363-0747

Phone: +13454700762376

Job: Administration Technician

Hobby: Paintball, Horseback riding, Cycling, Running, Macrame, Playing musical instruments, Soapmaking

Introduction: My name is Arline Emard IV, I am a cheerful, gorgeous, colorful, joyous, excited, super, inquisitive person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.