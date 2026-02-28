Wales U20s vs France U20s: A Thrilling Six Nations Showdown (2026)

The stage is set for an exhilarating rugby encounter as Wales U20s host France U20s in Cardiff, seeking redemption after a heart-wrenching loss to England. But can they maintain their momentum against the formidable French?

Wales, heartbroken in round one: Richard Whiffin's squad, devastated by a narrow defeat to England, are determined to prove their mettle. Leading 16-0 at half-time, they ultimately succumbed 19-16, leaving them eager to showcase their resilience.

France, a force to be reckoned with: The visitors, fresh from a commanding 50-21 victory over Ireland, pose a significant threat. With a dynamic offense and a strong start, they aim to capitalize on any Welsh vulnerabilities.

Key players to watch: For Wales, Rhys Cummings and Evan Morris, stepping in for injured teammates, will be pivotal. France boasts a talented lineup, including the Keletaona brothers, Luka and Tana, who have already made their mark with impressive tries.

Controversial coaching decisions: Whiffin's choice to make only one injury-enforced change to the starting XV has sparked debate. Is this a sign of unwavering faith in his players, or a missed opportunity to adapt to the French style?

The match unfolds: Wales starts strong, with tries from Davies and Howe, but France battles back, narrowing the gap to 17-15 at half-time. The second half promises to be a nail-biter as Wales strives to avoid a repeat of their previous defeat.

20:55 - HALF-TIME: Wales 17-15 France. A thrilling first half concludes with Wales ahead, but France remains within striking distance.

20:52 - Penalty to France. Keletaona's conversion reduces Wales' lead to a mere two points.

20:51 - Wales presses forward, but a French interception and subsequent kick lead to a penalty against Wales for offside.

20:49 - Wales is awarded a penalty, and Leggatt-Jones swiftly takes it, finding Bowen. However, the referee intervenes, and the kick is retaken, extending Wales' lead.

20:41 - Lloyd Lucas replaces Osian Darwin-Lewis for Wales.

20:40 - TRY FOR FRANCE! Luka Keletaona showcases his speed, scoring a try set up by Antoine Latrasse's exceptional offload. Keletaona, however, fails to convert.

20:32 - Wales extends their lead with a penalty kick by Leggatt-Jones.

20:30 - TRY FOR FRANCE! Tana Keletaona powers over from close range, showcasing his strength. Luka Keletaona's conversion adds to the score.

20:27 - France's attack is halted as the ball hits the referee, leading to a Welsh scrum.

20:23 - TRY FOR WALES! Tom Howe scores his first U20s try, with Leggatt-Jones converting. Wales takes an early lead, leaving France rattled.

20:20 - A late tackle on Leggatt-Jones sparks scuffles, resulting in a penalty for Wales, who opt for a corner kick.

20:18 - Tempers flare as scuffles break out across the field, reflecting the high-intensity gameplay.

20:14 - Osian Williams is penalized for a neck roll, giving France a strategic advantage.

20:09 - TRY FOR WALES! Sion Davies crosses for an early try, assisted by Cummings' impressive footwork. Leggatt-Jones' conversion extends the lead.

20:07 - The game begins with a fast-paced exchange, setting the tone for an exciting contest.

20:03 - Kick-off! The highly anticipated match is underway.

19:57 - The teams emerge onto the field, ready for battle.

19:44 - Whiffin expresses confidence in his team's ability to compete with the tournament's top contenders, emphasizing their potential despite the recent loss.

19:03 - The starting lineups are announced, with Wales and France fielding strong squads.

18:55 - Welcome to our live coverage of this exciting U20s Six Nations clash. Will Wales bounce back from their opening defeat, or will France assert their dominance? Tune in to find out!