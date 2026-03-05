Wales Rugby: U20s vs Seniors - Steffan Emanuel's Rising Star (2026)

Wales' U20s rugby team showcased their talent in a thrilling full-contact training session against the senior squad on Friday. The highlight of the session was the exceptional performance of Steffan Emanuel, the U20s centre, who left a lasting impression on the senior players. This week, the Wales squad has seen a unique shift as players are released back to their clubs for the URC action, providing a break from the usual routine. Richard Whiffin's U20s squad, featuring Carwyn Leggatt-Jones and Tom Bowen, offered a formidable challenge during the training session. The U20s' impressive performance comes after a successful outing against Scotland, where they demonstrated their prowess. Meanwhile, Steve Tandy's senior team is still seeking their first victory of the tournament, following a narrow defeat to Scotland in Cardiff last Saturday. The focus now shifts to the upcoming matches, with the U20s aiming to build on their success and the senior team striving for their first win. The young talent, particularly Steffan Emanuel and Tom Bowen, has caught the eye of pundits and fans alike, leaving a lasting impression in the rugby world.

