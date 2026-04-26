WA's Gascoyne Overfishing Concerns: Demersal Ban Impact and Solutions (2026)

The waters of Western Australia's Gascoyne region are bracing for a tidal wave of change, and it's got locals worried. With new fishing restrictions rolling out across much of the state, the Gascoyne—one of the few areas spared—is now the last refuge for anglers, raising fears of overfishing and environmental strain. But here's where it gets controversial: while some see this influx as a boon for local businesses, others worry the region isn't prepared for the impact.

Starting January, a 21-month ban on recreational fishing for prized species like dhufish, red emperor, and pink snapper was imposed from Kalbarri to Augusta. Commercial demersal fishing was also halted in the West Coast bioregion, and catch limits were slashed everywhere—except the Gascoyne. This has left many wondering: Can the Gascoyne handle the flood of fishers fleeing north? And this is the part most people miss: the region is home to two UNESCO World Heritage sites, Ningaloo Reef and Shark Bay, making its ecosystems particularly vulnerable.

Yinggarda custodian and tour guide operator Rennee Turner is sounding the alarm. She fears the region isn't ready for the surge in visitors, especially during the busy winter tourist season. "My biggest concern is the environmental impact from people who don't understand how fragile our coastline is," she said. "Every man and his dog will want to fish here. Do we even have the capacity?"

Turner, a traditional custodian, is calling for more educational signage around culturally and environmentally significant sites, ideally developed in collaboration with First Nations people. She highlights the risk to not just the seagrass banks—the largest in the world—but also the delicate dune systems, which could be damaged by caravans and four-wheel drives. "As a tour operator, I want to welcome visitors, but it's too soon to allow this level of impact without educating people first," she added.

The Gascoyne's demersal fish stocks, particularly pink snapper, have been a success story, rebounding from near-collapse a decade ago thanks to strict management. In 2018, the Department of Fisheries slashed the commercial pink snapper quota from 277 tonnes to 51.42 tonnes, closed fishing during peak spawning periods, and reduced size limits. Executive director Nathan Harrison calls it a "model for management" that's now being rolled out to other regions like the Pilbara and Kimberley. But he admits it's a long-term process—10 to 20 years—requiring careful oversight.

Here's the controversial part: While Harrison acknowledges the ban might push anglers into the Gascoyne, he insists a review of bag and size limits is already underway. But is that enough? Carnarvon tackle shop owner Scott Clarke sees both sides. He welcomes the economic boost fishing tourism could bring but shares concerns about communication. "We need to know the science behind the ban," he said. "Is it proven, or just an excuse to push us out?"

This raises a thought-provoking question: How do we balance economic opportunity with environmental sustainability? And who gets to decide? The Gascoyne's story is far from over, and it's one we should all be watching closely. What do you think? Is the region ready for this influx, or are we risking its precious ecosystems? Let us know in the comments.