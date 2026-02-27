WA Grain Harvest: Breaking Records and Boosting the Economy (2026)

Western Australia's agriculture is about to hit a staggering milestone, with a projected 27 million tonne grain harvest, surpassing the previous record by a significant margin. But is this boom sustainable?

The Grain Industry Association of WA (GIWA) is gearing up for a historic report, as author Michael Lamond reveals the harvest's success. The initial estimates suggest a whopping 27.2 million tonnes, a 2 million tonne increase from the 2022 record. This achievement is particularly remarkable considering the less-than-ideal start in the north, especially in the Geraldton zone.

But here's the twist: the secret to this success might lie in a shift away from livestock. The industry sowed more crops this season, especially in regions with abundant rainfall, resulting in higher yields. In 2022, 8.96 million hectares were sown, while this year, it's approximately 9.44 million hectares.

Lake Grace farmer Royce Taylor, with 37 years of experience, confirms this exceptional harvest. The Barley Belt, as it's now known, produced massive barley yields. Taylor attributes this success to various factors, including reduced sheep farming, increased crop areas, improved varieties, and minimal frost.

The economic impact is massive: Taylor estimates over $10 billion will be injected into the WA economy. However, the global grain surplus might dampen price expectations, as grower Cathy Cooke points out.

Not all regions shared the same fortune. Cooke mentions areas like Goodlands, north of Kalannie, and east of Merredin, which missed out on the bountiful harvest. While these areas are a minority, they serve as a reminder of the challenges in agriculture.

Meanwhile, the CBH Group in the Esperance port zone has already received a record-breaking 4.05 million tonnes, surpassing the previous record by over 300,000 tonnes. This success is echoed in other zones, like Albany, which received 5.35 million tonnes, and Kwinana South, with 4.6 million tonnes, both boasting exceptional quality.

The question remains: is this a one-time achievement or a new norm? How will the industry adapt to maintain this success? Share your thoughts on this agricultural triumph and its potential implications.