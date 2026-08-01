WA Cabinet Reshuffle: Premier Cook's New Portfolios & Impact on Defence & Tourism (2026)

In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Western Australia's Premier Roger Cook has made some bold moves, shifting focus to defence industries and tourism. This strategic move comes as the state grapples with the implications of the AUKUS agreement and the development of critical infrastructure. With a new portfolio dedicated to tourism, trade, and investment, Cook aims to position WA as a top destination for business and leisure. However, this shift raises questions about the state's development priorities and the potential impact on local industries.

AUKUS and the Defence Portfolio

One of the most notable changes is the consolidation of defence industries under Premier Cook's leadership. This move is particularly intriguing given the state's involvement in the AUKUS agreement, a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As part of this agreement, WA will host a rotational presence of conventionally armed and nuclear-powered submarines, with developments underway at the Henderson Defence Precinct and HMAS Stirling naval base.

The appointment of Amber-Jade Sanderson as assistant minister for defence industries is a strategic choice, given her expertise and support for the premier. This move signals a continued commitment to strengthening WA's defence capabilities and its role in regional security.

Tourism, Trade, and Investment

Cook's decision to create a new tourism, trade, and investment portfolio is a strategic response to the state's economic landscape. By promoting WA as a premier destination for international visitors, the premier aims to boost the tourism industry and attract foreign investment. This move is particularly interesting in light of the state's recent scrutiny over its development powers, which allow the responsible minister to approve projects of strategic or economic significance.

The assignment of this new portfolio to an unnamed minister highlights the importance of tourism and trade in WA's economic strategy. However, it also raises questions about the state's development priorities and the potential impact on local industries.

The State Development Portfolio

The state development portfolio, previously held by David Michael, has been a subject of scrutiny due to its broad powers. The portfolio allows the minister to approve projects considered strategic or economically significant, raising concerns about potential misuse or bias. The appointment of Daniel Pastorelli, a relatively new politician dubbed a 'boy wonder', to this portfolio is a bold move by Premier Cook.

Pastorelli's ascent to the cabinet, understood to be a captain's call by the premier, showcases Cook's willingness to take risks and trust his instincts. However, it also raises questions about the transparency and accountability of such appointments, especially in a state with a history of political factionalism.

Conclusion

Premier Roger Cook's cabinet reshuffle is a strategic move that reflects the state's evolving priorities and challenges. While the focus on defence industries and tourism is commendable, it also raises important questions about development priorities and the potential impact on local industries. As WA continues to navigate its role in regional security and economic development, the premier's decisions will shape the state's future trajectory and its relationship with the broader Asia-Pacific region.