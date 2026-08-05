Voyager Spacecraft: Running Out of Power After 50 Years in Space (2026)

The iconic Voyager spacecraft, after nearly five decades of exploration, are facing a critical power crisis. These twin pioneers, Voyager 1 and Voyager 2, have outlived their initial expectations and continue to transmit valuable data from the depths of interstellar space. However, their nuclear-powered systems are now operating at a fraction of their original capacity, with only a few instruments remaining active.

The Power Struggle

Both Voyagers launched with ten operational instruments, but over time, they have had to make difficult choices. Voyager 1 has already turned off its cosmic ray and low-energy charged particle instruments, leaving just its magnetometer and plasma wave subsystem active. Voyager 2, on the other hand, has three instruments running: the cosmic ray subsystem, magnetometer, and plasma wave subsystem. The decision to keep these instruments active is a delicate balance, as power requirements dictate which systems can remain operational.

Extending Lifespan

NASA's mission team is not giving up without a fight. They plan to execute a risky maneuver, nicknamed the 'Big Bang', to extend the operational lives of these spacecraft. This engineering activity will involve turning off certain devices that prevent thruster fuel lines from freezing and activating alternative warming mechanisms, all while reducing overall power consumption. If successful, this could buy the Voyagers an extra year of operational life for their remaining instruments.

A Race Against Time

Despite the challenges, project manager Suzanne Dodd remains optimistic. She believes that the Voyagers will continue to surprise us with scientific discoveries as they venture farther from Earth. However, the reality is that power continues to dwindle. Dodd estimates that each spacecraft has a power margin of only five to six watts, and the basic equipment, such as the transmitter, consumes a significant portion of this limited energy.

The End of an Era

Alan Cummings, a co-investigator on the Voyager mission, offers a unique perspective. While the probes' nuclear power will technically never run out due to its half-life, the power available to operate the spacecraft is rapidly decreasing. Cummings highlights the various challenges the Voyagers face, from frozen and clogged thruster lines to degrading telescopes and aging computer backups. He reflects on the remarkable resilience of these spacecraft, built with extensive redundancy by the original mission team.

A Stretch Goal

Dodd has set an ambitious goal for the Voyagers: to reach 200 astronomical units (AU) from Earth, which would occur around 2035. At the moment, Voyager 1 is approximately 169.8 AU away, and Voyager 2 is around 143.1 AU away. Achieving this goal would require a combination of good luck, good engineering, and a continued commitment to extending the lifespan of these iconic spacecraft.

Conclusion

The Voyager spacecraft's journey is a testament to human ingenuity and our insatiable curiosity about the universe. As they approach their 50th anniversary in space, we are reminded of the incredible achievements of these pioneering probes. While their power may eventually run out, their legacy will endure, inspiring future generations of explorers and scientists.