Vooks Awards 2025: Best Nintendo Switch Games, Surprises, and News (2026)

The Vooks Awards 2025: A Year of Switch, Switch 2, Surprises, and Big News

The Year in Review: A Year of Big News and Surprises

Another year has passed, and with the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, we've got even more categories to vote on. This year's awards are a celebration of the best games, the biggest news, and the surprises that have shaped the gaming landscape. From heartwarming stories to innovative gameplay, let's dive into the highlights of 2025.

Game of the Year: A Heartfelt Journey

The first award goes to a game that tugged at our heartstrings and left a lasting impression. Donkey Kong Bananza took home the title of Game of the Year, Switch 2 Game of the Year, and Readers Choice Game of the Year. The addition of Pauline to the iconic 3D Donkey Kong franchise brought one of the most heartfelt stories of the year. The team's near-unanimous vote speaks to the game's impact and Nintendo's fresh take on a beloved character.

Runner-ups: A Tightly Contested Race

Our runner-up for Overall Game of the Year is Mario Kart World, while Kirby Air Riders and Hollow Knight Silksong tied for the Readers Choice Runner-up spot. Switch 2 Game of the Year saw a six-way tie among other titles, with Pokémon Legends Z-A taking the Readers Choice Runner-up spot.

Voting Splits: A Tale of Two Consoles

Voting this year was a bit tricky due to games being available on both consoles. Our votes for some games were split based on the console we played them on. Ball X Pitrose stood out, rising above other Switch games and indie titles like Hades II and Hollow Knight: Silksong. Luke, the only team member who hasn't played BALLxPIT, describes it as a simple yet engaging game with a unique village-building mechanic.

Switch Game of the Year: A Tightly Contested Battle

Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 took the runner-up spot for Switch Game of the Year, while Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition won the Readers Choice spot. Hades II and Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 tied for the Readers Choice Runner-up spot.

Indie Game of the Year: A Close Call

Hollow Knight Silksong and Yooka-Replaylee tied for the runner-up spot in our Indie Game of the Year category. Hollow Knight Silksong took the Readers Choice spot, with Hades II as the Readers Choice Runner-up. The competition was fierce, with all of us voting for different titles until the last minute, and Blue Prince ultimately taking the crown.

Blue Prince: A Puzzle, Strategy, and Mystery Masterpiece

Blue Prince is a unique blend of genres, with elements of mystery, strategy, and puzzle-solving. The game's constantly shifting rooms and the need to discover clues and items to progress make it a captivating experience. The goal is simple, but the nightly erasure of progress adds a layer of complexity. The game's use of blueprints and clever pun-based titles like Blue Prince adds to its charm.

Readers Choice: A Clear Winner

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 took the Readers Choice award by a long margin, but we'll have more to say about that game when it inevitably comes to the Switch 2. Blue Prince and Hollow Knight: Silksong tied for the Readers Choice Runner-up spot.

Console Comparisons: A Close Call

The team was split right down the middle on Hollow Knight: Silksong vs. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. LEGO Party managed to outshine Mario Party in many ways, offering a fresh take on the party game genre. Tempopo took the runner-up spot for our team's choice, while Hollow Knight Silksong won the Readers Choice spot.

Pokémon: A Cozy Game Market Disrupted

What if you combine Pokémon with Dragon Quest Builders 2, throw in some Minecraft and Animal Crossing elements, and you might just have the next big thing. The cozy game market is about to get a lot more exciting with this upcoming release, just three months away. We can't wait to see what the Pokémon team has in store.

Readers Choice: A Close Race

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave took the Readers Choice spot, with Pokémon Pokopia as the Readers Choice Runner-up. Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, Splatoon Raiders, and 007 First Light tied for the runner-up spot.

Switch 2 Editions: A Close Call

The different Nintendo Switch 2 Editions were a tough call, with some offering upgraded graphics, others adding new content, and a few even including mouse controls. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond won out due to improvements in resolution, framerate, and the addition of a 120fps mode, exceptional HDR, and mouse controls. Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Editions were grouped together, as they essentially offer the same upgrades and features, and are free with Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo's Virtual Boy 2.0: A Surprising Release

Nintendo surprised everyone with the release of a new Virtual Boy, sort of. The device lets you dock the Nintendo Switch or Switch 2 into the visor for full 3D gaming. There's also a cardboard version for those who prefer a more budget-friendly option. While it's a bit ridiculous, it's also a brilliant way to keep the Virtual Boy legacy alive.

News Highlights: The Year in Review

2025 was a big year for gaming news, with Switch 2 details and new game announcements. But for the second year in a row, Nintendo did something that had the internet (or at least the Nintendo internet) buzzing. An animated trailer for an undisclosed game was released, leaving fans guessing. The Pikmin video, initially available only on the Nintendo Today app, became the most read story on the website for the year. Other big stories included the first photos of Link and Zelda in the upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda movie and the confirmation that Switch 2 Editions won't require download codes.

Music Awards: A Deserved Winner

While all the games nominated for Best Score and Music at The Game Awards sound terrific, Mario Kart World deserves special recognition. Its soundtrack, made up of remixes and rearrangements from past Mario Kart games, is hours of fantastic music. It's a celebration of Nintendo's musical legacy, and we'd argue it does it even better than Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The new tracks are sure to be among the songs we hear remixed in future decades.