Volvo EX60 Crash Test: Watch What Happens When It Slams Into A Pole at 37 MPH! (2026)

When a car collides with a pole, will it be a devastating disaster or a testament to engineering brilliance? Watch the Volvo EX60's dramatic encounter and decide for yourself.

The EX60 is Volvo's latest masterpiece, a vehicle they've meticulously crafted to near perfection. As the brand's current flagship, it carries the weight of their reputation, especially after the less-than-stellar launches of the EX90 and EX30 EVs.

Volvo is renowned for its unwavering commitment to safety, and the EX60 is no exception. While all car manufacturers conduct crash tests, Volvo takes it to the extreme. Their unique testing methods go beyond the standard head-on and lateral collisions, pushing the boundaries of real-world accident scenarios.

In a jaw-dropping demonstration, Volvo sent the EX60 off-road at 37 mph (60 km/h) into a pole, mimicking a driver losing control and hitting a tree. Here's where it gets controversial: the EX60's multi-adaptive seatbelts, a Volvo innovation, tightly secured the occupants, but what happened next was astonishing.

The front of the EX60 appeared to have taken the brunt of the impact, leaving the A-pillars and windshield seemingly untouched. This design ensures easy access to the doors, allowing for swift emergency response. Lotta Jakobsson, Volvo's safety expert, confirms the EX60's body is engineered to absorb crash energy and protect the occupants.

However, there's a catch. The EX60's electronically operated door handles may pose challenges after a crash, and the manual opening methods remain a mystery. With safety certifications pending, the EX60's true safety prowess is yet to be fully revealed.

Is Volvo's extreme testing approach overkill, or a necessary step to ensure the highest safety standards? Share your thoughts below, and stay tuned for more EX60 revelations!