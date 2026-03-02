Volunteer Firefighters Push for Mental Health Coverage: ACC Cover for Traumatic Experiences (2026)

A Cry for Help: Volunteer Firefighters' Mental Health Battle

The Unseen Scars of Service

Imagine a world where those who selflessly risk their lives to save others are left to battle their inner demons alone. This is the reality for many volunteer firefighters in New Zealand, who are fighting for recognition and support for their mental health struggles.

Peter Ottley, a volunteer firefighter, recalls a fateful bus crash that changed his life forever. Two weeks after responding to the incident, he found himself in a dark place, battling PTSD. Yet, despite the trauma, he and countless other emergency volunteers are denied ACC (Accident Compensation Corporation) coverage for mental injuries.

"It's frustrating to hear apologies when what we need is action," Ottley shares. "'We'll do our best' just isn't enough when lives are at stake."

A Long-Standing Battle

Volunteers have been advocating for change for years. In 2025, a petition with over 36,000 signatures was presented to the government, but it fell on deaf ears. Now, Land Search and Rescue, alongside other emergency services, are urging the government to reconsider, highlighting the traumatic events, like the Mt Maunganui tragedy, that volunteers face without long-term protection.

Jarrad Scott, another long-time volunteer, echoes Ottley's sentiments. "It's absurd that someone who gets drunk and crashes their car is covered by ACC, but a volunteer saving lives isn't."

Under current legislation, ACC provides physical injury coverage to volunteers, but mental injuries caused by the traumatic experiences on the job are not recognized. Volunteers, unlike employees, are left without support for their mental well-being.

The Cumulative Impact

"I always thought I was strong, able to handle any situation. But then, it all caught up with me," Scott reveals. With 20 years of service with Land Search and Rescue, Scott's journey took a turn when he responded to a missing person report, only to realize the person was someone he knew well.

Despite advice to stay away, Scott insisted on attending. "I wasn't forced, but I went against the advice."

Why? Because that's the nature of volunteering - a desire to help and serve.

"I hoped he was okay, and we could make a difference."

Unfortunately, the team couldn't save him, and Scott was involved in the body recovery. It was after this incident that Scott's struggles began.

LandSAR provided support, including counseling and debriefs, but when Scott sought ACC coverage, his claim was denied. "I was told I wasn't covered because I was a volunteer. I asked about the person next to me in the blue uniform, doing the same job. He was covered because he was paid."

Scott's mental health deteriorated rapidly, experiencing constant flashbacks and what he calls "daymares." Despite his volunteer status, he was denied not only ACC care but also salary compensation.

Eventually, Scott was diagnosed with PTSD, and LandSAR funded specialist treatment, which provided some relief. "LandSAR has been supportive, but the legislation continues to fail us."

A System in Need of Reform

Wendy Wright, LandSAR's chief executive, acknowledges the shortcomings of the current system. With 95% of the search and rescue workforce comprising volunteers, the reliance on their service is immense.

"They do it out of a desire to serve their community, but that comes with a cost."

And sometimes, the cost is their mental well-being.

"It's not just one event that creates a mental injury. It can be the cumulative effect of years of service, or a single traumatic event, like the Mauau landslide."

The Financial Burden of Volunteering

Peter Ottley understands this battle all too well. He's unsure if he'll ever return to work, and his wife works two jobs to support their family.

Ottley served as a volunteer firefighter in Kingston for 13 years, but a bus crash in December 2024 changed his life. "I felt like my world was upside down, and I lost my grip."

His PTSD manifested as anger, irritability, and anxiety. "I didn't want to be around people. My anxiety was through the roof."

Like Scott, Ottley's PTSD developed over his years of service, not from a single event.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) claims to prioritize crew safety and provides support, including free counseling. However, Ottley feels there's a lack of a systematic approach to support volunteers like him.

Government's Stance: Sympathetic, but Unwilling to Act

Parliament has shown little interest in reforming the system, despite volunteers making up 86% of the front-line workforce of Fire and Emergency.

In late 2025, Parliament acknowledged the vital services provided by volunteer firefighters but expressed concerns about setting a precedent, stating, "We do not consider it practical for all types of volunteers to be provided with ACC workplace coverage."

The estimated cost of providing equitable cover for FENZ volunteers is $244,533 per year, or roughly $20 per volunteer firefighter annually.

Scott Simpson, the Minister for ACC, focuses on sustainability rather than expansion, stating, "Our focus is on ensuring the scheme is sustainable for future generations."

Camilla Belich, Labour's ACC spokesperson, offers a different perspective. Labour is compelled by the volunteers' stories and has proposed a Members Bill asking for volunteer firefighters to have the same cover as their paid counterparts.

"We want to ensure that all those who serve our community are protected, and we're open to considering similar changes for other occupations."

A Ticking Time Bomb

Scott and Ottley know they're not alone in this battle. "I'm certain there are volunteers out there suffering from PTSD, potentially taking their own lives, and it's unnecessary,"

Around 25 Fire and Emergency volunteer firefighters responded to the Mount Maunganui landslide. "We don't get a choice in what we do or where we go. We're often there before the paid staff, and sometimes we wait hours for support. It's unbelievable that we can get time off for a broken leg but not for our mental health."

"Emergency volunteers are a ticking time bomb, witnessing trauma after trauma, waiting to explode."

Conclusion: A Call to Action

The stories of Peter Ottley, Jarrad Scott, and countless other volunteer firefighters highlight the urgent need for change. The current system fails to recognize and support the mental health of those who selflessly serve their communities. It's time for the government and ACC to reconsider their stance and provide the necessary coverage and support to protect the well-being of these unsung heroes.

