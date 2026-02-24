Volkanovski Open to Featherweight Clash with Tsarukyan! HUGE Challenge Ahead? (2026)

Alexander Volkanovski is open to the idea of battling Arman Tsarukyan if the rising lightweight star is able to drop down to the featherweight division, competing at 145 pounds.

As with any potential title match, several factors must align perfectly for Volkanovski (with an impressive record of 27 wins and 4 losses in MMA, and 14 wins against 3 losses in the UFC) to face Tsarukyan (who holds a record of 23 wins and 3 losses in MMA, and 10 wins against 2 losses in the UFC). The first hurdle is that Volkanovski needs to defend his featherweight championship successfully this Saturday in a highly anticipated rematch against Diego Lopes, who he previously defeated by unanimous decision at UFC 314 to reclaim the title. This upcoming fight is set to take place at UFC 325 in Sydney and is crucial for Volkanovski’s title reign.

Moreover, for Tsarukyan to step into the octagon with Volkanovski, he must prove he can safely cut down to 145 pounds, a challenge that he acknowledges is formidable. In his recent conversation with Ariel Helwani, Tsarukyan shared insights about his team’s research into the weight cut, indicating that they believe it is possible. Despite not having fought in the featherweight category since 2017, he is willing to make this risky move if it means he can secure a title shot, given his current status outside the top contenders in the lightweight division.

Volkanovski expressed his enthusiasm about the prospect of facing tough opponents like Tsarukyan, noting, "I thrive on challenges." He recognizes that if Tsarukyan manages to make the cut, it would indeed pose a significant challenge. Volkanovski also mentioned his interest in facing other formidable fighters in the division, such as Movsar Evloev, who remains undefeated and a leading contender at featherweight. He understands that the pursuit of legacy in MMA is complex and filled with hurdles, remarking, "You can talk about legacy. You got guys like Movsar, undefeated – so, later. Obviously, I've got a job to do this weekend."

It’s worth noting that while Volkanovski considers these exciting matchups, the UFC's decision-makers play a crucial role in arranging fights. Should they opt for a Volkanovski vs. Tsarukyan bout, it may mean sidelining Evloev, who many believe deserves a title shot against Volkanovski in Sydney instead.

"Whatever comes my way, I'll be happy," Volkanovski stated, highlighting his positive attitude toward future challenges. He added, "But Movsar, Lerone Murphy – incredible records, or even Arman if he was to come down, yeah, that's a challenge. So that'll definitely be something. I feel like my takedown defense is pretty solid, so that'll definitely be a fun one."

But here's where it gets controversial: Should Tsarukyan really be given the opportunity to fight Volkanovski after such a long hiatus from featherweight? Will the UFC prioritize marketability over merit? These questions spark debate among fans and analysts alike. What do you think? Should fighters be allowed to leap between weight classes for title shots? Share your thoughts!