Volcano Wakes Up After 700,000 Years: Taftan Volcano Stirring in Iran - What's Happening? (2026)

A volcano in southeastern Iran, dormant for 700,000 years, is now showing signs of life, and scientists are paying close attention. This volcano, named Taftan, has risen by a remarkable 3.5 inches in just 10 months, indicating a significant shift in its activity.

The study, led by Pablo J. González from the Spanish National Research Council, utilized satellite data to detect this change. The team argues that pressure is building near the summit, suggesting that the volcano is "stirring" and requires constant monitoring.

But here's where it gets controversial...

Taftan, a remote stratovolcano, lacks ground-based instruments, making space radar the primary tool for tracking its activity. The team modeled a source just below the surface, indicating the presence of gases within a hydrothermal system.

And this is the part most people miss...

The volcano's "extinct" label can be misleading. Stratovolcanoes like Taftan are built from layers of lava and ash, and despite a lack of recorded eruptions in human history, the presence of summit fumaroles emitting gas proves the system is still active.

The study's findings suggest that the current push is likely caused by gases rather than fresh magma. The ground's slow rise and steadying indicate the opening of new cracks, providing pathways for gas to escape.

So, what does this mean for the future?

The main hazards are phreatic blasts, steam-driven explosions that can occur when hot fluids flash to vapor near the surface. The city of Khash, located about 31 miles away, could experience the effects of these gas bursts, including eye and lung irritation, and crop damage.

"It's a wake-up call," González emphasizes, urging authorities to allocate resources for further investigation.

Scientists plan to measure gases at the vents and on the slopes, and establish a network of seismometers and GPS units. Satellites will continue to monitor, providing crucial updates on any changes in the volcano's activity.

The power of satellites in this scenario cannot be overstated.

Radar satellites, like Sentinel-1, can see through clouds and operate day and night, making them ideal for harsh environments. The frequent passes of these satellites allow for a "movie" of the volcano's motion, capturing even small changes.

So, what's next for Taftan?

If uplift continues or accelerates, the odds of steam events increase. Sharp changes in tiny quakes under the summit would also be a cause for concern.

For nearby communities, staying informed and prepared is key. Knowing wind patterns and having masks ready for sulfur odors are simple yet effective measures.

The study, published in Geophysical Research Letters, highlights the importance of constant monitoring and early warning systems. By turning surprises into known problems, we can save lives and ensure the safety of those living in the shadow of active volcanoes.