Vojtech Cihar Named MVP of 2026 World Junior Hockey Championship | Czechia Star Shines! (2026)

The World Junior Hockey Championship just got a little more exciting! Kelowna Rocket Vojtech Cihar, a rising star in the hockey world, has been named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the tournament. But here's where it gets interesting: Cihar hasn't even played a single minute for the Rockets yet! How is that possible? Well, it's all about his impact on the ice. Cihar, a 18-year-old forward, led Czechia with an impressive four goals and eight assists, dominating the tournament despite his team's loss to Sweden in the gold medal game. This isn't his first time making waves; Cihar was a second-round selection by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2025 NHL draft. And get this: he's not alone in his talent! Cihar will be joining his Czechia teammates, Tomas Poletin and Tij Iginla, who also had stellar performances. The trio's arrival in Kelowna is anticipated, and they're expected to make an impact when the Rockets host Tri-City. But the real question is: how will their presence affect the team's performance? Stay tuned as we uncover more about these rising stars and their journey to the top!