Voidance Movie Review: British Sci-Fi with a Twist of Miss Marple (2026)

In a world where sci-fi often reaches for the stars, Voidance dares to be different. This quirky British film takes us on a journey to a future that feels surprisingly familiar, yet uniquely intriguing.

A Sci-Fi Mystery with a Twist

Imagine if Miss Marple, the iconic detective, traded her cozy English village for a rundown space bar. That's the essence of Voidance, a movie that blends sci-fi and murder mystery in a way that's both entertaining and thought-provoking.

The film's setting is a far cry from the sleek spaceships and futuristic cities we often see in sci-fi. Instead, we find ourselves in a grungy interstellar truck stop, a place where the future feels worn and lived-in. It's a refreshing change of pace, and the attention to detail in the set design is impressive. From the greasy, grimy aesthetics to the clever costuming, Voidance creates a world that feels palpably real.

Alana Toro: A Unique Heroine

At the heart of the story is Alana Toro, an anti-terror agent with a unique twist. She's a leather-clad, purple-haired detective with a space blaster, a character that blends the classic mystery solver with a modern, sci-fi edge. It's a fun concept, and one that adds a layer of intrigue to the film.

However, the execution of this character is where things get a bit tricky. Zoe Cunningham, while bringing a certain charm to the role, feels slightly miscast. Her performance, reminiscent of a school secretary uncovering a scandal, doesn't quite match the badass image the character is going for. It's an interesting contrast that might leave viewers with mixed feelings.

Time Loops and Clunky Dialogue

The film's biggest challenge lies in its use of a time-loop device. This conceit, while intriguing in theory, falls flat in practice. The constant PA announcements and the reliance on a wristwatch to explain the plot become more annoying than engaging. It's a shame, as the idea of a time-loop murder mystery has a lot of potential.

The dialogue, in general, feels clunky and exposition-heavy. It's a common pitfall in sci-fi, but one that Voidance struggles to overcome. The film's ambition often outshines its execution, leaving viewers with a sense of missed opportunities.

A British Vision of the Future

What Voidance lacks in polish, it makes up for in its unique vision. This is a future that feels distinctly British, with its cramped spaces and a certain sense of impoverishment. It's a future where the glamor of space exploration is replaced by the gritty reality of interstellar trucking.

This vision is both fascinating and depressing. It raises questions about the future of humanity's expansion into space and the potential pitfalls we might face. Are we destined to replicate our earthly struggles in the vastness of space? It's a thought-provoking idea that lingers long after the film ends.

Final Thoughts

Voidance is a film that leaves a lasting impression, albeit for different reasons than it might intend. It's a brave attempt at blending genres, but one that falls short in execution. Despite its flaws, the film's unique vision and intriguing concepts make it a worthwhile watch for sci-fi enthusiasts. It's a reminder that even with limited budgets and reach, a film can still spark imagination and provoke thought.