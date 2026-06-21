Vogue's Surreal Met Gala Pre-Party: A Night of Fashion and Fun at Madame Tussauds (2026)

The Vogue First Friday Met Gala Pre-Party at Madame Tussauds was an event that blended the surreal with the stylish, creating a unique and memorable experience. This annual gathering, a precursor to the highly anticipated Met Gala weekend, attracted a diverse crowd of fashion enthusiasts and celebrities.

A Night of Surprises and Style

Imagine the scene: fans eagerly awaiting an unknown celebrity arrival, only to be greeted by a silver-crowned Beyoncé wax figure. This set the tone for an evening filled with unexpected encounters and fashion-forward statements. The party, hosted by Chloe Malle, Teyana Taylor, and Simone Ashley, transformed Madame Tussauds into a playground for the stylish elite.

The Who's Who of Fashion

Michael Kors, the epitome of New York fashion, led a group of designers, models, and industry insiders who gathered to discuss their Met Gala weekend plans. It was a rare opportunity to see these creative minds in a more relaxed setting, with Baz Luhrmann capturing moments and Paloma Elsesser posing with her wax doppelgänger, Mariah Carey. The atmosphere was electric, with everyone dressed to impress, nodding to the theme of 'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.'

Dressing for the Occasion

The dress code was a celebration of the human form, and guests embraced it with unique and creative interpretations. Nina Dobrev's fishnet Gabriela Hearst ensemble, Chloe Malle's McQueen corsetry, and Irina Shayk's sculptural Issey Miyake piece were standout looks. But it was Paloma Elsesser's choice, a Comme des Garçons piece from the iconic 'lumps and bumps' collection, that truly embodied the theme. Her casual mention of having the outfit 'just lying around' adds a layer of intrigue to the event.

Beyond the Runway

The party offered more than just fashion. Guests indulged in themed cocktails like the 'Waisted Cosmos' and 'Body Electric,' and sampled health-focused snacks, a nod to Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Kitchen opening in New York. The use of AI for a 'Google Try On' activation added a modern twist, allowing attendees to virtually try on archival couture.

A Pre-Gala Wind-Down

As the night drew to a close, rumors of karaoke in Times Square added a playful element to the proceedings. For many, it was a chance to unwind before the main event - fashion's biggest night, the Met Gala. The Vogue First Friday party, presented by Google and Uber Eats, was a successful kick-off, leaving guests excited for the extravaganza to come.

Personally, I think this event showcases the creative freedom and playful spirit that the fashion industry can embrace. It's a unique blend of art, technology, and pure entertainment, and I can't help but wonder what surprises the actual Met Gala will bring.