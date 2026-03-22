The Philadelphia 76ers pulled off a thrilling comeback in overtime, thanks to a last-second 3-pointer by rookie VJ Edgecombe. With 1.7 seconds left on the clock, Edgecombe's 25-foot jumper gave the Sixers a 139-136 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. This wasn't Edgecombe's first time stepping up in the clutch. In the fourth quarter, he scored 13 points, including three 3-pointers, to bring the Sixers back into the game. His 3-pointer with 1:55 left in regulation gave the 76ers a 128-121 lead, but the Grizzlies' star, Ja Morant, tied the game at 128, sending it into overtime. Edgecombe's game-winning shot was a testament to his poise and the trust his teammates placed in him. Coach Nick Nurse praised Edgecombe's composure, noting that he remains calm and focused, even in high-pressure situations. With an average of 15.5 points per game, Edgecombe has quickly become a fan favorite and a key player for the Sixers.
VJ Edgecombe Game-Winner! Sixers Beat Grizzlies in OT | NBA Highlights (2026)
References
- https://www.hoopsrumors.com/2026/01/giannis-bucks-entering-make-or-break-portion-of-the-season.html
- https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/news/mark-pope-says-kam-williams-needs-to-take-advantage-of-his-opportunities-to-play-more/
- https://www.espn.com/nba/recap?gameId=401810363
- https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/47552902/nba-trade-intel-trae-young-reaction-hawks-wizards-impact-giannis-davis
- https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/news/if-college-coaches-are-recruiting-nba-players-mark-pope-should-call-these-former-cats/
- https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/47460227/edgecombe-last-second-3-propels-sixers-grizzlies-ot
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