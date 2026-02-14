VJ Edgecombe Explodes for 25 Points! 76ers Dominate Warriors Without Curry | NBA Highlights (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling NBA story! The Philadelphia 76ers' rookie sensation, VJ Edgecombe, shines bright in a 4-game winning streak, leading his team to a dominant 113-94 victory over the Golden State Warriors. But here's the twist: this win comes with a controversial absence.

On February 4, 2026, the 76ers, riding high on their recent success, faced the Warriors without their star player, Stephen Curry, due to a painful right knee injury. Edgecombe, in his rookie year, stepped up big time, scoring an impressive 25 points, grabbing 7 rebounds, and dishing out 7 assists. He was joined by Andre Drummond, who contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds, and the duo led the charge for the Sixers.

The game saw the 76ers dominate the boards, grabbing a whopping 24 offensive rebounds for a 55-34 advantage. They also capitalized on the Warriors' 20 turnovers, converting them into 15 points. Despite traffic delays causing the team's second bus to arrive just 75 minutes before tip-off, coach Nick Nurse remained calm, especially as it was the second game of a back-to-back schedule, with the Sixers having beaten the Clippers the previous night.

The Warriors, missing Curry and forward Jonathan Kuminga, who sat out with a left knee injury, struggled to keep up. Gui Santos and Pat Spencer each scored 13 points, but it wasn't enough to stop the 76ers' momentum.

And this is where it gets interesting: despite Golden State's early 3-pointers from Draymond Green and Al Horford, who assisted each other on consecutive 3s, the Warriors couldn't maintain their lead. They shot an impressive 63.2% from the field in the opening period, but it wasn't enough to overcome the 76ers' dominance.

The 76ers now head to Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Thursday, continuing their five-game West Coast swing. The Warriors, on the other hand, travel to Phoenix for their next game.

So, what do you think? Is the absence of Curry a game-changer or just a minor setback? Can the 76ers keep up their winning streak? Let's discuss in the comments!