vivo X300 FE: A Comprehensive Look at its Full Phone Specifications (2026)

Power meets polish — but is vivo’s rumored X300 FE truly as groundbreaking as it sounds? Early whispers about the vivo X300 FE suggest a powerhouse device designed for speed, style, and next‑gen performance. Although nothing has been officially confirmed yet, tech enthusiasts can’t stop talking about what might become one of vivo’s boldest mobile releases yet. But here’s where it gets controversial — is it a genuine flagship challenger or just hype in slick packaging?

Network and Connectivity



The X300 FE is said to support an extensive set of connectivity options, including GSM, HSPA, LTE, and 5G, ensuring global compatibility for most carriers. It covers 2G (850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900), 3G (HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100), and modern 4G LTE bands, along with 5G SA/NSA support for blazing‑fast connections. Users can expect an ultra‑smooth browsing and streaming experience with HSPA, LTE, and 5G speed performance.

Launch Status



While the model has not been officially announced, current information points to it being in the rumored stage. That means details could change — but if these specs are real, the wait might be worth it.

Design and Build



The device reportedly blends premium aesthetics with durability, featuring a glass front, an aluminum alloy frame, and a glass back, combining elegance with strength. Its SIM tray accommodates dual Nano‑SIMs, making it convenient for users who juggle personal and work numbers. More impressively, it’s rumored to offer IP68/IP69‑rated resistance, meaning the phone is both dust‑tight and waterproof — capable of withstanding high‑pressure water jets and submersion in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. Bold claim? Absolutely — but one that could win over outdoor enthusiasts.

Display Technology



A visual treat might be on the horizon with a 6.31‑inch AMOLED panel offering 1 billion colors, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support. The ~90.2% screen‑to‑body ratio promises immersive visuals, while a 1216 × 2640 pixel resolution (around 461 ppi) ensures crisp and vibrant display quality. Perfect for gaming, streaming, and creative work.

Performance and Platform



Under the hood, the X300 FE could pack serious power: Android 16 paired with vivo’s OriginOS 6 and driven by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3nm) chipset. The Octa‑core CPU (2×3.8 GHz Oryon V3 Phoenix L + 6×3.32 GHz Oryon V3 Phoenix M) and Adreno 829 GPU suggest top‑tier performance for both productivity and gaming. It’s designed to handle high‑intensity tasks smoothly. But will thermal control match its power promise? That’s one point tech critics will surely debate.

Memory and Storage



No memory card slot here — which may spark mixed reactions — but internal configurations like 256GB + 12GB RAM and 512GB + 12GB RAM, using UFS storage, deliver lightning‑fast data access and reliable multitasking. For most users, those capacities should suffice, though expandable storage fans might disagree.

Camera Capabilities



Photography appears to be a focal point of this model. The rumored triple rear setup reportedly includes:

- Main: 50 MP (f/1.6, 23 mm, PDAF, OIS)

- Periscope telephoto: 50 MP (f/2.7, 70 mm, PDAF, OIS, 3× optical zoom)

- Ultrawide: 8 MP (f/2.2, 110°)

Key extras include a Ring‑LED flash, panorama, and HDR modes, with 4K and 1080p recording supported by gyro‑EIS stabilization. This setup could rival professional compact cameras — if vivo delivers on image processing as well.

The front 50 MP selfie camera (f/2.0, 22 mm) also supports HDR and can record 4K or 1080p videos, making it an excellent option for vloggers and selfie enthusiasts.

Audio and Sound



Stereo speakers are confirmed, guaranteeing rich, balanced sound for media playback. However, there’s no 3.5 mm headphone jack, which could divide opinions. Some will appreciate the push toward wireless freedom — others will miss the old‑school plug‑and‑play convenience.

Connectivity Highlights



The phone reportedly supports Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth, advanced multi‑band positioning systems (GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, and BDS), NFC, and even an infrared port for remote control functionality. But there’s no FM radio, which, while minor, might disappoint traditional radio listeners. It includes a USB Type‑C 2.0 port with OTG support for fast data transfers and peripheral connections.

Sensors and Security



Security comes from an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded under the display — faster and more reliable than traditional optical sensors. It’s complemented by accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass sensors, enhancing both gaming and navigation experiences.

Battery Life and Charging



Power users will appreciate the rumored 6500 mAh Si/C Li‑Ion battery, supporting 90 W wired (PD) and 40 W wireless charging, plus reverse wired capability. That means it can charge other devices in a pinch — a small but handy feature. This large‑capacity cell hints at serious endurance, though real‑world performance will depend on how efficiently the hardware and software manage power use.

Design Options and Model Info



Expected colors include Black and Blue, with a model number of V2537. The minimalist palette aligns with vivo’s design identity — sleek, professional, and timeless.

Disclaimer



These specs are unofficial and may not represent the final product. Vivo has not yet confirmed any details, so enthusiasts should treat this as an early preview rather than a final specification sheet.

What do you think? If these rumored specs hold true, would the vivo X300 FE be a true flagship killer — or just another premium phone trying to ride the 5G wave? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments — do the features justify the hype, or is vivo overpromising yet again?