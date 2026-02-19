Get ready to be amazed as we dive into the world of Vivo's gaming smartphone and its impressive camera capabilities! Vivo's X300 Pro is not just a gaming powerhouse, but a photography beast as well!

In a surprising turn of events, Vivo's flagship smartphone outshines the renowned Apple iPhone 17 in terms of photo quality. Our detailed review of the iQOO 15 reveals why this model is currently leading the pack in our rankings.

The iQOO 15, designed with gaming at its core, might not prioritize camera features, but it certainly delivers when it comes to photo quality in daylight. The main camera, powered by the Sony IMX921 sensor, also found in the Vivo X200 FE, produces exceptional results in our test shots. The 1/1.56-inch sensor with optical image stabilization ensures sharp images with excellent dynamic range and color accuracy.

But here's where it gets controversial... When we compared the iQOO 15's camera to Apple's iPhone 17, despite similar hardware, Vivo's model delivered sharper images with a wider dynamic range. This is a testament to Vivo's camera expertise and their ability to extract the most from their built-in camera equipment.

Image comparison: Navigate through the provided images to see the difference in detail and dynamic range between the iQOO 15 and the iPhone 17. Click on the zoomed-in image to open the original in a new window.

In low-light conditions, the relatively small Sony IMX921 sensor shows its limitations. However, Vivo's HDR processing on the iQOO 15 is exceptional, outperforming Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra in our basement test. While the iQOO 15 may not be as sharp as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it's an impressive feat considering its price range.

For more detailed information about the Vivo iQOO 15 and additional photo samples, check out the full review. You can also explore related articles and learn more about this device and its unique features.

And this is the part most people miss... Vivo's commitment to delivering state-of-the-art technology goes beyond just hardware. Their attention to detail and expertise in camera technology sets them apart from the competition. So, is Vivo's focus on delivering the best possible experience across all aspects of their smartphones a winning strategy?