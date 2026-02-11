Vitamin D Deficiency in Canada: How Health Canada is Boosting Vitamin D Intake (2026)

Are Canadians Missing Out on the Sunshine Vitamin?

Vitamin D deficiency is a growing concern in Canada, and Health Canada is taking action. But is it enough? Let's dive into the details.

Health Canada has recently mandated a significant increase in vitamin D content in milk and margarine, with the new regulation coming into effect at the end of 2025. This move aims to address the fact that one in five Canadians are not getting sufficient vitamin D, often referred to as the 'sunshine vitamin'.

The primary reason for this deficiency is the lack of sunlight during the long Canadian winters, as sunlight is crucial for our bodies to produce vitamin D. Brenda Hartman, a nutritional sciences professor, highlights the unique challenge Canadians face, stating, 'We don't make vitamin D from the sun for a good part of the year.'

Here's the catch: as of the end of 2025, Canadian milk will contain nearly double the vitamin D, but is this enough to combat the deficiency? Health Canada's data suggests that vitamin D levels tend to drop significantly during the winter months.

Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption, which strengthens bones and teeth. Moreover, research indicates a link between vitamin D deficiency and multiple sclerosis. While milk and margarine are now fortified with higher vitamin D levels, other dietary sources and supplements are also vital.

See Also Stay Hydrated This Winter: Tips for All Ages

Health Canada has a long-standing policy of adding vitamin D to milk and other products, but the recent increase is substantial. In 2022, a new regulation allowed companies to voluntarily double vitamin D in milk and margarine, which became mandatory in December 2025. This change means a cup of milk now provides 5 micrograms of vitamin D, up from 2.3 micrograms.

Mary L'Abbé, a director at the WHO Collaborating Centre, supports this approach, stating, 'Mandatory fortification ensures a more equitable distribution of vitamin D.' Additionally, vitamin D is now permitted in yogurt, kefir, and plant-based beverages, catering to the growing popularity of non-dairy alternatives.

But here's where it gets controversial: Health Canada predicts that these changes will double Canadians' vitamin D intake. However, experts suggest that the recommended daily intake is challenging to achieve through diet alone. For instance, an adult would need two to four cups of milk daily to meet the recommended allowance, which is not always feasible.

Vitamin D supplements are recommended for those who don't get enough from their diet. A standard vitamin D pill contains 25 micrograms, or 1,000 international units. While excessive vitamin D intake can have health risks, experts assure that this is rare.

So, are Canadians getting enough vitamin D? Health Canada's efforts are a step in the right direction, but the debate continues. What are your thoughts on this issue? Do you think these measures are sufficient, or should more be done to address vitamin D deficiency?