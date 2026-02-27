Vitamin D Deficiency: A Hidden Risk for Respiratory Infections (2026)

Did you know that a significant deficiency in vitamin D could elevate your chances of being hospitalized for respiratory infections? A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Reading sheds light on this alarming connection. The findings reveal that individuals suffering from severe vitamin D deficiency, defined as having levels below 15 nmol/L, face a startling 33 percent greater likelihood of requiring hospitalization due to respiratory illnesses like bronchitis and pneumonia compared to those who maintain adequate vitamin D levels of at least 75 nmol/L.

This comprehensive research is notable for being the largest of its kind, utilizing NHS data from the UK Biobank. Collaborating with esteemed institutions such as the University of Surrey and the University of Oxford, these scientists explored how vitamin D status correlates with hospital admission rates stemming from respiratory tract infections.

Particularly concerning is the fact that middle-aged and older adults are at an increased risk for these types of infections. Lower respiratory infections—including pneumonia and bronchitis—are ranked among the top 20 causes of death worldwide for individuals aged 50 to 74 years, and even more critically, they fall within the top 10 for those aged 75 and older.

Professor Julie Lovegrove, a co-author of the study from the Hugh Sinclair Unit of Human Nutrition at the University of Reading, emphasized the crucial link between vitamin D levels and the frequency of hospital admissions for respiratory infections. She stated, "Our findings demonstrate an important connection between vitamin D status and hospital admissions for respiratory infections. Since many individuals do not meet the recommended intake levels, it underscores the necessity for heightened public awareness regarding the importance of sufficient vitamin D intake and its potential role in bolstering our immune systems."

