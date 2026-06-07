Vishal Bhardwaj Breaks Silence on Shahid Kapoor Fallout Rumors: 'I’m Difficult to Work With' (2026)

Vishal Bhardwaj, renowned director, addresses rumors of a falling out with actor Shahid Kapoor. In a recent interview, Bhardwaj humorously reveals that his friends often joke about his difficulty in working with Kapoor, despite his own achievements. Bhardwaj clarifies that while they have had creative disagreements, these have been exaggerated over time. He praises Kapoor's ability to take directions and highlights their successful collaborations, including 'Kaminey', 'Haider', and 'Rangoon'. Bhardwaj also discusses his upcoming film 'O Romeo', an action-thriller set in Mumbai's underworld, featuring a stellar cast. The director's comments shed light on the complex dynamics of creative partnerships and the importance of understanding and managing differences in the film industry.

Vishal Bhardwaj Breaks Silence on Shahid Kapoor Fallout Rumors: 'I’m Difficult to Work With' (2026)

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