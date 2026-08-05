Virginia Women's 200 Free Relay Shatters Records, But Here's Where It Gets Controversial...

The Virginia women's swimming team made history at the 2026 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships, breaking the all-time record for the women's 200 free relay with a time of 1:23.75. This achievement is even more remarkable considering that none of the four relay members were part of the team that set the previous NCAA and ACC records in 2017. But here's where it gets controversial: the biggest difference in today's relay compared to the NCAA record is Gretchen Walsh's 19.95 relay split from the 2024 meet. This split remains the only sub-20 second relay split, and Walsh holds the top six relay splits of all time.

The Virginia women have now won this relay for the last seven years. The team's success can be attributed to the stellar performances of its members, including Bryn Greenwaldt, Claire Curzan, Anna Moesch, and Sara Curtis, who posted split times of 21.72, 20.63, 20.94, and 20.46, respectively.

While the Virginia women's achievement is undoubtedly impressive, it has sparked a debate among swimming enthusiasts. Some argue that the team's success is a testament to their hard work and dedication, while others question whether the team's dominance is sustainable in the long run.

What do you think? Is the Virginia women's team setting a new standard for swimming excellence, or are they benefiting from a unique combination of talent and circumstances? Share your thoughts in the comments below!