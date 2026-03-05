Virginia Tech Junior Day: Kaden Craft's Visit & Impressions (2026)

Kaden Craft's Virginia Tech Visit: A Memorable Experience

2028 Top247 quarterback Kaden Craft had a memorable visit to Virginia Tech's Junior Day, which aimed to re-establish a sense of energy and connection. Craft, a four-star talent from Mooresville, North Carolina, spent two days in Blacksburg during a snowy weekend, and his experience was nothing short of impressive.

Craft expressed his enthusiasm, stating, 'It went great. I definitely love the new staff.' The time spent with head coach James Franklin and the offensive staff left a lasting impression, despite the weather conditions.

This visit was more than just a recruitment strategy; it was about creating a positive atmosphere and reconnecting with the program's identity. Craft's positive feedback highlights the success of this approach, leaving a lasting impact on the young quarterback.

