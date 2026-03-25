Virgin Australia’s Velocity Upgrade: 2 Years of Loyalty Boosts & Surging Profits (2026)

Virgin Australia's Rising Profits and the Future of Velocity

In a surprising turn of events, Virgin Australia has announced a significant boost to its half-year earnings, with a focus on the future of its loyalty program, Velocity. This news comes at a time when the aviation industry is facing various challenges, but Virgin seems to be soaring high.

But here's where it gets controversial... Virgin's pre-tax earnings have jumped by a remarkable 11.7%, reaching a whopping $490 million for the six months ending December. CEO Dave Emerson attributes this success to strong passenger demand and the company's transformation program, which aims to diversify and cut costs.

The company's first-half results showcase a $200 million gross benefit from this transformation, with savings on fuel costs helping to offset inflationary pressures. As a result, the underlying pre-tax margin expanded to a healthy 14.8%.

And this is the part most people miss... Virgin's underlying net profit also saw a substantial increase, rising to $279 million, an impressive 20.7% jump compared to the previous year. However, the airline acknowledges that cost pressures persist across the industry, especially in areas like the supply chain, airport charges, and aircraft maintenance.

So, how is Virgin managing these challenges? Well, they've got their bases covered with effective hedging strategies for fuel costs and currency, which will provide a safety net against future price shocks. CEO Emerson highlights airport landing fees as a growing concern, stating, "They are now our second-largest cost item, and they’re projected to grow in multiples of inflation. We really need to make sure that travel remains affordable."

In the first half of fiscal 2026, Virgin paid a substantial $629.2 million, an increase of $77.5 million compared to the previous year. This highlights the company's commitment to managing its costs effectively.

Now, let's talk about Velocity, Virgin's loyalty program. It's set to undergo two years of enhancements, with CEO Emerson emphasizing its role as a growth engine for the company. Velocity revenue grew by a substantial 18.8% in the half, resulting in a pre-tax profit of $74 million, a significant jump compared to the previous year.

Emerson also teases new changes to come, stating, "We have a whole raft of initiatives lined up over the next 24 months." He acknowledges the competitive market Virgin faces against Qantas and its extensive lounge network, leaving us curious about the upcoming enhancements.

Earlier this week, Velocity hinted at a status credit promotion, offering members a generous 125 bonus status credits on past and future bookings. This move is sure to excite loyal customers and attract new ones.

Looking ahead, CFO Race Strauss anticipates continued growth in both revenue and underlying earnings for fiscal 2026, driven by strong travel demand, the impact of the transformation program, and sustained growth in Velocity. "We’re confident we will continue to see earnings accretion in the second half," Strauss said.

Emerson believes that the transformation plan still has room to deliver benefits, but acknowledges that finding new opportunities may become incrementally harder. However, he highlights the potential of new technology, especially AI, to unleash a new wave of transformation opportunities.

Virgin is already utilizing AI to support its call center and other areas, but the full impact of this technology on the company remains to be seen.

Since exiting administration, Virgin has fully utilized past tax losses, and the company is now in a "tax-paying position." As a result, net profit after tax fell by 27.9% in the half compared to the first half of the 2025 financial year. Earnings per share also decreased by 33.5% over the same period, reflecting the movement in underlying and statutory net profit after tax and the impact of share options and rights associated with the IPO.

With 30.2% ownership by Bain Capital, Virgin relisted on the ASX in June, marking a new chapter in its journey. Michael McCarthy, Moomoo ANZ market strategist, commented, "This is the last of the tax deductions related to the administration falling off, so we’re back onto a normal operating footing for Virgin."

Overall, Virgin's results are impressive, showcasing the company's ability to navigate a tough industry and increase profits by more than 20%. It's clear that Virgin has adapted well to a better operating environment.

What do you think about Virgin's strategy and the future of its loyalty program? Do you believe AI will revolutionize the aviation industry? Share your thoughts in the comments below!