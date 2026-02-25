Vinicius Oliveira's Shocking Arm Fracture Revelation: UFC Vegas 113 Loss Explained (2026)

A Broken Arm and a Crushing Defeat: Vinicius Oliveira's Story

The Upsetting Truth Behind a Devastating Loss

Last night, at UFC Vegas 113, Vinicius "Lokdog" Oliveira suffered a shocking defeat, tapping out in the second round to Mario Bautista. But here's where it gets controversial: Oliveira revealed a secret injury that sheds new light on the outcome.

The bantamweight fighter, known for his dynamic style, appeared uninspired and off his game during the match. Post-fight, Oliveira dropped a bombshell, admitting he had broken his arm just two months prior to the event.

"On December 19th, I broke my arm," Oliveira shared backstage. "I had the option not to fight, but I felt fine at the start. Then the pain kicked in, and I got tired. My arm just wouldn't respond to the jabs in the second round."

This revelation raises questions about the fighter's decision to compete with such a serious injury. It's a risky move, and one that could have long-term consequences for his career. But Oliveira is a warrior, and he wanted to fight. He also had a rough weight cut, the worst he's ever experienced, due to his inability to train properly.

"I couldn't spar or hit bags with intensity," he explained. "But I'm ready for the next challenge."

Despite the injury, Oliveira had been on a winning streak, with notable victories. His goal was to enter title contention by the end of the year, but now that momentum has been halted.

The question on everyone's mind: Was it worth it? Did Oliveira's determination to fight overshadow the potential risks? And how did the pre-fight medical team clear him?

For now, recovery is the priority. We hope "Lokdog" takes the time he needs to heal and come back stronger. His journey back up the bantamweight ladder awaits, and we wish him a swift and healthy return.

