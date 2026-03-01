Vincent Iorio's Waiver Journey: A Chance for Capitals to Regain Talent (2026)

Here’s a move that could shake things up in the hockey world: Vincent Iorio, the 23-year-old defenseman, has been placed on waivers by the San Jose Sharks, opening the door for the Washington Capitals to potentially reclaim him. But here’s where it gets interesting—if the Capitals are the only team to submit a waiver claim, they could assign him directly to their AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears. This isn’t just a routine roster shuffle; it’s a strategic decision that could impact both teams’ futures. And this is the part most people miss: Iorio’s return to Hershey could be a game-changer for the Bears, who are currently grappling with a depleted defensive lineup due to injuries and recent departures.

Iorio’s journey with the Sharks has been a rollercoaster. After being claimed off waivers from the Capitals back in October, he suited up for 21 games, tallying three assists while averaging 16:30 of ice time as a third-pairing defenseman. However, his role diminished recently as Vincent Desharnais returned from an elbow injury, leading to Iorio being healthy-scratched for the last six games. The Sharks’ decision to waive him comes on the heels of a tough overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers, where they squandered a 3-0 lead. With forwards Kiefer Sherwood and Philipp Kurashev, along with defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin, on injured reserve, the Sharks are navigating a tricky roster situation.

But here’s the controversial part: Was waiving Iorio the right move for the Sharks? While they’ve exceeded expectations this season—thanks in large part to superstar rookie Macklin Celebrini, who’s fourth in NHL scoring with 79 points—letting go of a young, reliable defenseman like Iorio could come back to haunt them. Celebrini’s breakout has been nothing short of phenomenal, but the team’s depth will be tested as they chase a wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Capitals could be getting a steal if they reclaim Iorio, especially with Hershey’s defensive woes.

For the Bears, Iorio’s potential return couldn’t come at a better time. On Wednesday, they were without four regular defensemen due to injuries, and the recent departure of Nicky Lievermann has left them even thinner on the blue line. If Iorio rejoins the Capitals organization, he’d provide much-needed stability and experience for Hershey’s push in the AHL.

Here’s the question that’s sure to spark debate: Did the Sharks make a mistake by waiving Iorio, or is this a smart move to free up roster flexibility? And for the Capitals, is reclaiming him a no-brainer, or are they better off focusing on other areas? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this could be one of the most intriguing roster moves of the season.