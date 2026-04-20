Viktor Hovland Praises Chris Gotterup's Game at RBC Heritage | Golf Highlights (2026)

Viktor Hovland, the 28-year-old Norwegian professional golfer, has been on a rollercoaster ride this season on the PGA Tour. His performance has been inconsistent, with only one top-10 finish, four top-20s, and a missed cut in seven starts. However, his recent pairing with Chris Gotterup at the RBC Heritage has brought a glimmer of hope. Gotterup, a standout star on the PGA Tour in 2026 with two wins, has been a mentor and a source of inspiration for Hovland.

Hovland's opening round at the RBC Heritage was a testament to his improved ball-striking skills. He fired a seven-under-par 64, while Gotterup settled for a one-under-par 70. Hovland's form has been inconsistent, but he's making steady progress, as evidenced by his reduced big misses. He attributes this improvement to a couple of weeks leading up to the Masters, where he saw significant progress.

The challenge presented by the course at Harbour Town Golf Links is a topic of discussion. Hovland acknowledges the difficulty, especially off the tee, and the need for a safety shot. He praises Gotterup's strategy of hitting low balls to keep the ball in the middle of the trees, avoiding the wind's impact. However, he also emphasizes the importance of accuracy, as the course features small and narrow greens, and a missed shot can lead to tricky up-and-downs.

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Hovland's comments reveal a deeper understanding of the game, influenced by his partnership with Gotterup. He appreciates the American's approach and the mental aspect of golf. This collaboration has likely accelerated Hovland's growth, as he continues to learn from one of the tour's top performers. The Norwegian's journey back to form is an inspiring tale of perseverance and mentorship.

As Hovland continues to refine his game, the future looks promising. His ability to learn from experienced players like Gotterup is a significant advantage. The RBC Heritage has been a turning point, and with continued progress, Hovland may well reclaim his spot among the top performers on the PGA Tour.