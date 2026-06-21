Viktor Gyokeres: Can He Reach New Heights at Arsenal After Mikel Arteta's Surprise Praise? (2026)

The Arsenal Enigma: Unlocking Viktor Gyokeres' Potential

In the aftermath of Arsenal's thrilling 3-2 victory over Chelsea, the spotlight inevitably fell on Viktor Gyokeres, the man who played a pivotal role in that win. But here's where it gets controversial: amidst the praise, Mikel Arteta dropped a surprising comment, stating, "He's been very consistent." A bold claim, especially considering the mixed perceptions surrounding Gyokeres' performance.

You see, the football world has had a different view. Signed for a whopping £64 million, Gyokeres' start at Arsenal has been underwhelming, leaving many questioning his ability to lead the line for a Premier League powerhouse. The Swede's recent performances have been marked by a lack of involvement and questions about his ability to hold up play at the highest level.

With Kai Havertz back in the mix and Gabriel Jesus making an impact, Gyokeres finds himself in a battle for his starting spot. But he's determined to prove his worth once again when Arsenal faces Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening. Gyokeres has shown glimpses of his talent, scoring eight goals this season, but his inconsistency has been a cause for concern, with long goal droughts testing his resilience.

"He knows the level we need," Arteta affirmed. But has the pressure gotten to Gyokeres? That was the question on everyone's mind ahead of the Forest game. Arteta's response was clear: "I haven't seen that. He's a demanding person, and he's aware of the expectations."

Arteta's words carry weight. He understands the scrutiny that comes with being Arsenal's center-forward, a position that demands excellence. "It's not just for this season; it's for his entire career," Arteta emphasized. The expectations are high, and Gyokeres must rise to the challenge.

The key for Gyokeres is consistency. If he can replicate the level of performance he showed against Chelsea more frequently, Arsenal's decision to sign him will be justified. The stage is set, and the pressure is on. Can Gyokeres deliver? Only time will tell. What are your thoughts? Do you think Gyokeres can rise to the occasion, or is this a case of misplaced faith? Let's discuss in the comments!