Viggo Mortensen's 'A History of Violence': A Hidden Gem on HBO Max | Comic Book Movie Reimagined (2026)

The Superhero Myth and the Art of Violence: Revisiting Cronenberg’s ‘A History of Violence’

There’s something oddly satisfying about watching a film that defies easy categorization. A History of Violence, David Cronenberg’s 2005 crime thriller, is one such film. It’s currently enjoying a resurgence on HBO Max, and personally, I think this is no accident. In an era where superhero movies dominate the box office, Cronenberg’s film feels like a necessary antidote—a stark reminder that not all stories about extraordinary individuals need capes or spandex.

What makes this particularly fascinating is how A History of Violence subverts the very idea of the superhero. Tom Stall (Viggo Mortensen) isn’t a man with a secret identity; he’s a man whose identity is a secret. When he foils a diner robbery with lethal precision, he’s hailed as a hero. But as the film unfolds, it becomes clear that Tom’s past is far darker than anyone could have imagined. This isn’t a story about saving the world; it’s a story about the violence we carry within us and the lies we tell to keep it buried.

From my perspective, Cronenberg’s critique of superhero movies—that they’re inherently adolescent power fantasies—is both accurate and reductive. Accurate because, yes, many superhero films do rely on wish-fulfillment narratives. Reductive because, as A History of Violence proves, the comic book medium is far more versatile than its superhero associations suggest. Cronenberg himself directed a film based on a comic, yet he’s quick to dismiss the genre as juvenile. One thing that immediately stands out is the irony here: if comics are inherently childish, why did he choose one as the basis for a film as mature and unsettling as this?

This raises a deeper question: why do we insist on pigeonholing genres? Comics, like any other medium, can explore complex themes—violence, identity, morality—without resorting to simplistic hero-villain binaries. A History of Violence is a prime example. It’s a film that forces us to confront the consequences of our actions, the fragility of our identities, and the ways in which violence can infect even the most seemingly ordinary lives.

Viggo Mortensen’s performance is, in my opinion, the heart of the film. Coming off his role as Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings, Mortensen could have easily leaned into the hero archetype. Instead, he chose to play a character whose heroism is deeply ambiguous. Tom Stall isn’t a hero; he’s a man trying to outrun his past. What this really suggests is that Mortensen understood the film’s core message: heroism isn’t about saving the day; it’s about confronting the darkness within ourselves.

What many people don’t realize is how A History of Violence marked a turning point in Mortensen’s career. It was the beginning of his collaboration with Cronenberg, a partnership that would yield films like Eastern Promises and Crimes of the Future. These films share a common thread: characters who are not who they seem. If you take a step back and think about it, this theme is eerily relevant in today’s world, where identities are often curated and truths are fluid.

The film’s resurgence on HBO Max feels timely. In an age where superhero movies are often criticized for their formulaic plots and lack of depth, A History of Violence offers a refreshing alternative. It’s a film that challenges us to think critically about the stories we tell and the heroes we idolize. A detail that I find especially interesting is how the film’s violence isn’t glorified; it’s depicted as messy, traumatic, and irreversible. This is a far cry from the sanitized action sequences we’re used to seeing in blockbuster films.

As I reflect on A History of Violence, I’m struck by its enduring relevance. It’s a film that refuses to provide easy answers, instead leaving us with uncomfortable questions. What does it mean to be a hero? How far will we go to protect our secrets? And at what cost? These are questions that resonate far beyond the confines of the film, touching on broader societal issues about morality, identity, and the human condition.

In conclusion, A History of Violence isn’t just a great film; it’s a necessary one. It reminds us that storytelling can—and should—be more than escapism. It can challenge us, unsettle us, and force us to confront uncomfortable truths. As we continue to debate the merits of superhero movies, perhaps it’s time to look beyond the capes and consider the stories that truly push the boundaries of what cinema can achieve. Personally, I think Cronenberg and Mortensen’s collaboration is a masterclass in how to do just that.