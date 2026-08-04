Vietnam Tourist Scams: How to Avoid Being Overcharged! (2026)

Vietnam's tourism industry is facing a significant challenge: the widespread practice of overcharging tourists. Despite the country's efforts to promote itself as a welcoming destination, incidents of gouging have become a source of concern for both locals and visitors alike. Tour guides and industry insiders are calling for stricter measures to combat this issue, emphasizing the need for higher fines and advanced monitoring systems. The problem is particularly prevalent in areas with high tourist footfall, such as the Old Quarter in Hanoi, where even simple purchases can result in tourists being charged exorbitant prices. One such incident involved an American tourist being charged a staggering VND1 million for a seven-kilometer ride, 14 times the usual fare. The driver admitted to the violation and apologized, but such cases are not isolated. In January, a street vendor in Hanoi was fined for charging foreign tourists nearly four times the normal price for a conical hat. In July 2025, a group of Filipino tourists were charged VND1.4 million for a less than 1 km taxi ride, 50 times the normal fare. These incidents have left tour guides and locals disheartened, as they believe the authorities are not taking decisive action. The issue is not limited to Hanoi; overcharging and aggressive solicitation have been reported across other tourist hubs like Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang. Nguyen Tien Dat, CEO of a Hanoi-based tour operator, shares a personal experience in Da Nang where a taxi driver took a longer route while he was on a call, only adjusting the fare after a strong protest. The problem extends to veteran tourism professionals, who are also vulnerable to such practices. The Hanoi Department of Tourism acknowledges the issue, particularly in areas like the Old Quarter and during festivals. They have established a tourist hotline and increased security presence on pedestrian streets during weekends. However, some industry observers argue that heavier fines are needed to deter violators. Pham Hai Quynh, director of the Asian Tourism Development Institute, describes overcharging as a 'scar on the face of Vietnamese tourism'. He suggests that fines should be increased to dozens of times the amount overcharged, rather than the current penalties of a few hundred thousand dong. Vietnam's tourism industry is at a critical juncture, and addressing price transparency and enforcement gaps will be crucial to restoring visitors' confidence and protecting the country's reputation. By implementing digital mapping platforms and tourism applications, Vietnam can empower visitors to make informed choices and provide immediate feedback on vendors. This, combined with stricter penalties, will help ensure that Vietnam's tourism industry remains competitive and welcoming to all.
Vietnam Tourist Scams: How to Avoid Being Overcharged! (2026)
References
- https://e.vnexpress.net/news/travel/vietnam-tourism-struggles-to-prevent-overcharging-of-tourists-5046087.html
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