Vietnam's Fuel Crisis: A Case Study in Energy Vulnerability (2026)

When Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz began choking global oil flows, Vietnam offered a stark case study in the consequences of a single-point-of-failure energy infrastructure. The country's heavy reliance on Kuwaiti crude, which travels through this vulnerable chokepoint, left its largest refinery on the brink of running dry. This crisis isn't about rising prices; it's about the devastating impact of structural dependency. One route, one refinery, one crisis. Vietnam's energy architecture is a ticking time bomb. Kuwaiti crude, a vital resource, traverses the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint where Iran has been imposing substantial tolls or outright blocking passage. This crude then fuels the Nghi Son refinery, which meets a significant portion of Vietnam's petrol needs. Officials' warnings of impending shortages in late April underscored the dire situation. The lack of redundancy in Vietnam's energy system is glaring. The country's limited domestic refinery capacity, minimal strategic reserves, and absence of rapid-deployment alternative supply agreements leave it vulnerable. This vulnerability was embedded in procurement decisions made years ago, prioritizing cost efficiency over supply chain resilience. The Iran crisis exposed this flaw, making it impossible to ignore. The gig economy, a canary in the coal mine, illustrates the harsh reality of this structural failure. In Ho Chi Minh City, gig workers, like e-hailing motorcycle drivers, face a brutal reality. Their income is heavily dependent on fuel costs, with half of their earnings going towards fuel. These workers, who lack the power to pass on costs or negotiate with platforms, are absorbing the fuel price shocks directly. According to research, many drivers are choosing to stop working entirely, switching off their apps and going home. This is how geopolitical risk translates into household poverty. Gig workers in Vietnam did not sign up to bear the cost of Strait of Hormuz dependency. The government's response, while providing some relief, reveals the limits of intervention. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suspended environmental taxes on diesel, petrol, and aviation fuel, aiming to reduce prices. However, this comes at a significant cost to government revenue, and the impact on low-income families in rural regions is minimal. The crisis forces Vietnam to confront difficult choices. Nguyen Khac Giang, a visiting fellow, highlights the importance of strategic autonomy and energy dependencies. With limited refinery capacity, Vietnam's exposure to a single maritime chokepoint is a critical national security concern. The capital markets are responding. Vingroup, Vietnam's largest conglomerate, has redirected funds towards renewable energy, citing concerns about fuel price volatility. However, this is just one company's reaction. The structural decisions ahead are far more significant. Vietnamese policymakers must now decide on strategic petroleum reserves, crude sourcing diversification, and accelerated renewable energy deployment. These choices carry fiscal and political costs, and they were not part of the policy agenda six months ago. For foreign investors, the crisis reshapes Vietnam's risk profile. The country's manufacturing FDI, attracted by low labor costs and political stability, must now consider energy resilience. Companies will factor in energy supply fragility, and Vietnam's competitors with more diversified energy portfolios will benefit. The Iran conflict is not localized; it's a global stress test for energy dependencies. Vietnam's crisis is a stark example of a pattern emerging in emerging economies. The geopolitical risk, once ignored, is now being paid for by those least able to bear it.