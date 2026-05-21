Video Shows Earlier Altercation Between Alex Pretti and Federal Agents (2026)

A shocking video has emerged, revealing a heated confrontation between Alex Pretti and federal agents—but what really happened before the cameras started rolling? This footage, which has sparked intense debate, shows Pretti kicking out the light of an SUV moments before immigration authorities tackle him to the ground. But here's where it gets controversial: Was this a justified response to a perceived threat, or an excessive use of force? And this is the part most people miss—the incident raises broader questions about the dynamics between individuals and law enforcement in high-pressure situations.

For just $1 a week for the first 4 weeks (minimum $4 cost), followed by $44 every 4 weeks, you can unlock this story and more without any lock-in contract. Prefer a longer commitment? Our 12-Month Digital Plan offers $8 a week for the first year (minimum $416 cost, billed as $32 every 4 weeks), then continues at the same rate—a great way to lock in savings.

Here’s what you get with full digital access:

- Unlimited access to our app and website, so you can stay informed anytime, anywhere.

- A digital version of Today’s paper, complete with liftouts and archives for a comprehensive reading experience.

- Subscriber-exclusive news emails to keep you ahead of the curve.

- Complimentary access to The Wall Street Journal, adding even more value to your subscription.

- Daily puzzles and Mind Games, including crosswords and sudoku, to keep your brain sharp.

But here’s the bold question: Does this incident reflect a systemic issue in how confrontations are handled, or is it an isolated event? Weigh in below—your perspective could spark a much-needed conversation. And don’t forget, with our subscription, you’re not just getting news; you’re joining a community of informed readers who demand the full story.