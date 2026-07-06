Victoria's Renewable Energy Revolution: Unlocking $9 Billion in Projects (2026)

Victoria has accelerated the development of renewable energy projects, fast-tracking over $9 billion in investments in just two years. This ambitious initiative, led by Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny, has the potential to power over 735,000 homes annually and provide energy for 2 million households during peak evening hours. The program, extended from a COVID-era scheme, aims to streamline the approval process for renewable projects, treating them as significant economic developments. This approach has already resulted in the approval of several large-scale projects, including batteries in Heywood and Glenrowan, designed to store excess energy and support the power grid. However, the rollout of these projects in regional Victoria has faced opposition from local communities, highlighting the need for better consultation and benefits for regional areas. The government has responded by adjusting the boundaries of renewable energy zones and extending consultation periods, aiming to address environmental concerns and ensure community engagement. Despite the controversy, Victoria's commitment to renewable energy is evident, with the state exceeding its 2025 target and setting the stage for a significant shift in energy generation before the closure of the Yallourn power station in 2028.