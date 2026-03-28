Victoria Mboko SHOCKS Tauson! Canadian Star Advances at Australian Open (2026)

Canadian tennis sensation Victoria Mboko is making waves at the Australian Open, and her journey is nothing short of inspiring! But here's where it gets even more thrilling: the 19-year-old from Toronto has just punched her ticket to the fourth round after a nail-biting three-set battle against Denmark’s 14th-seeded Clara Tauson. In a match that kept spectators on the edge of their seats, Mboko secured a 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-3 victory, showcasing her resilience and skill on the global stage.

Mboko, seeded 17th, delivered a powerhouse performance with six aces, though she had to navigate through nine double faults—a reminder that even the best face challenges. She capitalized on five out of 13 break opportunities and dominated with 65% of her first-serve points. Tauson, equally formidable, fired five aces and converted five of her six break chances, winning 63% of her first-serve points. And this is the part most people miss: despite Tauson’s comeback from a 5-4 deficit in the second set, Mboko’s determination in the third set sealed her triumph.

Earlier in the day, Canada’s tennis pride continued to shine as Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and her partner, Brazil’s Luisa Stefani, advanced to the third round of women’s doubles. The fifth-seeded duo dispatched France’s Elsa Jacquemot and Colombia’s Emiliana Arango with a commanding 6-2, 6-4 win. Their next challenge? A showdown against the ninth-seeded pair of Spain’s Cristina Bucsa and the United States’ Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

But here’s the controversial question: With Mboko’s rapid rise and Dabrowski’s consistent dominance in doubles, is Canada on the brink of a tennis revolution? Or is this just a fleeting moment of glory? Let’s spark the debate—what do you think? Are we witnessing the beginning of a new era for Canadian tennis, or is it too early to tell? Share your thoughts in the comments below!